Kamarrr Group announces $50M investment round to boost global AI expansion

Kamarrr Group Technology, a UAE-based emerging AI ecosystem founded by Ioannis (Giovanni) Kamarikos, today announced the launch of a $50 million investment round to accelerate international expansion and deepen integration across its portfolio of more than 20 artificial intelligence platforms.
The raise marks the company’s next strategic growth phase, supporting its mission to scale globally from the UAE and become one of the region’s most valuable tech holdings.
Over the past year, Kamarrr Group has developed a rapidly growing ecosystem spanning privacy-preserving AI assistants, aviation metasearch, secure communication, wellness technologies, education, entertainment, and fintech services.
Two applications are already live on the Apple Store and web, with four more in beta and additional platforms under active development. The company has also built an audience of more than 300,000 LinkedIn followers, creating early-stage traction and international visibility.
According to industry observers, the planned capital injection is expected to accelerate infrastructure build-out, global rollout, and cross-platform technology integration — positioning Kamarrr Group as a notable emerging player in the Middle East’s AI landscape.
“Our vision has always been to build fast, integrate deeply, and scale globally,” said Ioannis (Giovanni) Kamarikos, founder and CEO of Kamarrr Group. “This investment round enables us to expand reach, strengthen product interoperability, and continue developing technologies that reflect Dubai’s growing position as a global AI hub.”
With Dubai strengthening its position as a central hub for global AI innovation, Kamarrr Group’s momentum signals growing investor interest in diversified technology ecosystems originating from the region.
