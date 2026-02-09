Joyalukkas unveils Valentine's Day offers with exquisite 'Be Mine' collection

Evora and Blossom collections debuts with contemporary and romantic flair
Dubai: Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, has unveiled its much-anticipated Valentine’s Day Offers, designed to add a celebratory sparkle to the season of love. Customers across all Joyalukkas showrooms, including UAE, will get to explore an exquisite curation of jewellery and avail themselves of exclusive promotional benefits until 14 February 2026. This annual campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to providing elegant, meaningful and accessible options for expressing love and appreciation.
At the heart of the offer is a specially curated edit of jewellery from Joyalukkas’ Be Mine – Heart to Heart collections that aligns with contemporary tastes, emphasising lightweight, versatile designs that are ideal for daily wear and thoughtful gifting.
The collection showcases two stunning new launches - the contemporary Evora collection and the elegantly romantic Blossom collection - alongside a stunning array of responsibly sourced diamond and precious stone jewellery, where artistry and wearability converge.
To enhance the experience, Joyalukkas is offering significant cashback vouchers: a voucher of Dh150 on purchases of diamond and precious stone jewellery worth Dh3,500 and above, plus a voucher of Dh250 on purchases exceeding Dh6,000. Further adding to the value, the brand is offering 0% deduction on old gold exchange and 100% value on diamond exchange, providing customers with flexible and rewarding options to acquire a new symbol of their affection.
John Paul Alukkas, CEO - Joyalukkas Jewellery, International Operations, announced the campaign and said “Valentine’s Day is a beautiful celebration of love in its many forms and meaningful gifting sits at its core. At Joyalukkas, with our presence in over 12 countries, we understand the evolving desires of the modern customer. Our focus this season is on offering elegantly designed, wearable jewellery that seamlessly integrates into one’s personal style and carries emotional weight. We believe the perfect piece should not only captivate, but also comfort, becoming a constant reminder of a special bond. This offer is our way of helping customers celebrate those connections with confidence and joy.”
The Valentine’s Day Offer 2026 is a testament to Joyalukkas’ enduring philosophy of combining timeless design with exceptional value. By presenting a collection focused on lightweight sophistication and pairing it with substantial benefits, the brand continues to solidify its position as a trusted destination for life’s most cherished celebrations. This initiative invites customers around the globe to visit their nearest showroom and discover how the world’s favourite jeweller can help them articulate a love that is both, profound and beautifully personal.
