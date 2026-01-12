Jaxa Chartered Accountants announces strategic expansion of Dubai headquarters

This will help strengthen Jaxa's audit and tax advisory capabilities
Jaxa Chartered Accountants, a premier professional services firm specialising in audit, tax, and advisory, announced the formal re-inauguration of its expanded head office in Dubai. Located at M16–M18, Al Mozna Building, Al Qusais, the upgraded facility represents a significant milestone in the firm’s regional growth strategy and its commitment to professional excellence.
The expansion is a direct response to the increasing demand for high-level compliance and regulatory expertise in the UAE, positioning Jaxa among the leading auditors in Dubai. By integrating modernised infrastructure and advanced operational systems, Jaxa has enhanced its ability to deliver precise audit and assurance, VAT, and Corporate Tax solutions to its expanding portfolio of domestic and international clients.
The reinauguration ceremony was presided over by the firm’s executive leadership, including Ali Al Shemsi, Jiby Joseph, Jisho Alex Joseph, Sarju Jose Mathew, and Santhosh Sadanandan. The event was attended by senior management, professional staff, and key industry stakeholders.
"This expansion reflects our ongoing investment in our people and infrastructure," stated Joseph, Founding Managing Partner. "As the UAE’s regulatory landscape matures, our upgraded headquarters strengthens our capacity to support businesses with consistent quality, regulatory confidence, and sustainable value."
With the implementation of the new facility, Jaxa Chartered Accountants is uniquely positioned to assist organisations across diverse sectors in navigating complex governance requirements while maintaining the highest standards of professional integrity.
