Italy launches New Africa, Gulf Area to boost business ties and investment opportunities

At the 35th Convention of the Italian Chambers of Commerce Abroad in Genoa
Genoa: The new Africa and Gulf Area of the Italian Chambers of Commerce Abroad is taking shape. It is a coordination body that brings together the Italian Chambers operating in Angola, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Mozambique, Qatar, South Africa and Tunisia.
This was announced by the member Chambers themselves, on the occasion of the 35th Convention of the Italian Chambers of Commerce Abroad, specifying that the Area also includes the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Senegal, which recently joined the Assocamerestero network, and the Italian Chambers of Commerce in Kenya and Jordan, which are currently in the process of joining.
The member Chambers have appointed Simone Santi, President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Mozambique, as President of the Africa and Gulf Area, entrusting him with the task of jointly promoting initiatives aimed at strengthening the presence of the Italian entrepreneurial system in African and Middle Eastern markets.
The establishment of the new Area, according to a joint note, represents an important step towards greater integration and coordination of the activities of the Italian Chambers of Commerce Abroad present in a region characterized by strong dynamics of economic growth and significant investment opportunities.
Among the objectives of the new mandate are the strengthening of the Italian presence in Africa and the Middle East, the promotion of the participation of Italian companies in the major infrastructural and industrial projects of the area, and the development of a greater proactive capacity in identifying and enhancing projects and business opportunities in favour of Italian companies.
Particular attention will be devoted to the strategic sectors of energy, critical minerals and logistics, considered fundamental for the development of economic relations between Italy and the countries of the area.
The new Area also aims to promote close collaboration with the initiatives envisaged by the Mattei Plan, contributing to fostering industrial partnerships, sustainable investments and new opportunities for Italian companies.
Finally, the new Africa and Gulf Area intends to encourage the exchange of experiences and good practices among the various member Chambers, helping to consolidate the role of the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce Abroad as a support tool for the internationalization of companies and the promotion of Made in Italy.