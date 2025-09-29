Invest, live and grow in Dubai with Knightsbridge Group

Our legal team secures intent and reduces friction with expertly drafted instruments
Dubai has become the region’s launchpad for ambitious founders, family offices, and global investors. For two decades, Knightsbridge Group has helped clients turn that opportunity into a plan - then into performance.
We are a fully licensed and regulated corporate services provider, law firm, immigration advisory, and real estate brokerage with offices in Dubai, London, Milan and Istanbul. Our multidisciplinary team delivers one seamless outcome: set up correctly, move quickly, and stay compliant.
Whether you’re opening a mainland company with the Department of Economy & Tourism (DET) or choosing a free zone like JAFZA, DMCC, DIFC, ADGM, IFZA, or Dubai South, we design the structure around your commercial goals and regulatory profile.
From name reservation and MoA/AoA to office or warehouse leasing, customs code, and bank account opening, we provide end-to-end execution. Our tax team models the UAE Corporate Tax impact and, where relevant, helps you meet Qualifying Free Zone Person conditions, VAT, ESR, and UBO obligations—so growth never outruns governance.
Knightsbridge advises on the UAE Golden Visa and curated global residency and citizenship options for mobility, business flexibility, and family security.
We coordinate documentation, due diligence, and timelines across jurisdictions, aligning immigration planning with corporate structures, school calendars, and property decisions—because real life doesn’t happen in silos.
For high-net-worth families, we build durable frameworks using DIFC, RAK & ADGM foundations, family governance charters, and cross-border holding companies. We integrate high-value life insurance for estate liquidity and business succession, ensuring heirs and operating companies have cash when it’s needed most - without forced asset sales.
Our legal team drafts, files, and maintains the instruments that preserve intent and minimize friction across generations.
As a licensed brokerage, we source prime and off-market residential, commercial, and logistics assets - from waterfront residences and branded residences to Grade-A offices and build-to-suit warehousing.
We underwrite each acquisition with rental comps, service-charge analysis, WAULT/rent-step reviews, and exit scenarios, then manage conveyancing, snagging, and leasing to protect yields from day one.
With a bench of 30+ legal and corporate specialists and 200+ years of combined experience, our approach is transparent and audit-ready. From AML/KYC policies to data protection, from substance to board governance, we design controls that satisfy banks, regulators, and counterparties - without slowing the business.
A technology founder relocating HQ to Dubai; a regional ecommerce brand adding a mainland trading licence and ecommerce activity; a logistics operator establishing in JAFZA to leverage port proximity; a family office consolidating assets into a DIFC foundation. Different needs, one integrated solution.
If you’re ready to set up, scale up, or professionalise your footprint in Dubai, speak to Knightsbridge Group. We’ll map the fastest compliant route from idea to operation—and stay with you as your ambitions grow.
Book a confidential strategy session:
www.knightsbridge.ae | info@knightsbridge.ae | +971 4 445 8397
Knightsbridge Group — 20 years of trusted execution in Dubai.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox