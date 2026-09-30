InsuranceMarket.ae brokerage adopts new legal name in next chapter of UAE growth

Dubai: Alfred Holdings, the UAE based investment group behind InsuranceMarket.ae, has announced that the legal name of its insurance brokerage company has formally changed from AFIA Insurance Brokerage Services LLC to 800ALFRED INSURANCEMARKETAE INSURANCE BROKERS L.L.C.



The change marks an important new chapter for a business whose heritage dates back to 1995, while bringing its corporate identity closer to InsuranceMarket.ae, the brand under which its insurance business has grown and become recognised across the UAE.



The customer facing brand remains firmly and exclusively InsuranceMarket.ae.



AFIA's legacy remains an important part of the company's story. The relationships, insurance expertise and foundations built since 1995 provided the platform upon which InsuranceMarket.ae was launched in 2010 and subsequently grew into one of the UAE's most recognised insurance platforms.



Avinash Babur, Founder and Chairman of Alfred Holdings, said:

“AFIA is where our insurance story began, and its legacy will always remain part of who we are. InsuranceMarket.ae took that foundation and built upon it with a simple ambition to make insurance easier and more accessible for people.



This milestone is about carrying that heritage forward while building for the future. I am deeply grateful to our policyholders for their trust, our insurer partners for their continued partnership, and most importantly, our extraordinary team and leaders who have built InsuranceMarket.ae into what it is today.”



Hitesh Motwani, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, said:

“This is an important milestone for InsuranceMarket.ae and a natural evolution of the journey we have been on for many years. While our legal company name changes, our commitment remains exactly the same: to create exceptional value for our policyholders and insurer partners, and to continue raising the standard of insurance distribution in the UAE.



Our next chapter is about building on the strength of our heritage while continuing to invest in our people, technology and insurer relationships. We have an exceptional team, and I am excited about what we will build together under the InsuranceMarket.ae name.”



The milestone comes as Alfred Holdings continues to expand its consumer ecosystem. The Group recently launched CreditMarket.ae and HolidayMarket.ae, extending the philosophy behind InsuranceMarket.ae into financial services and travel, with each business focused on making traditionally complicated areas of everyday life simpler, more transparent and more convenient.



InsuranceMarket.ae will continue to operate as the Group's dedicated insurance brand, combining technology with human expertise and longstanding insurer relationships to serve individuals and businesses across the UAE.