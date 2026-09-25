ePlanet Brokers named best broker 2026 at Forex Expo Dubai

Industry accolade underscores focus on reliability, regulation and service
ePlanet Brokers was named Best Broker 2026 at Forex Expo Dubai 2026, marking an important milestone for the company after a year of growth and development.
The award was presented on 22 September, during the first day of Forex Expo Dubai 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event brought together brokers, traders, IBs, fintech companies and other professionals from the financial industry.
The award comes after a year in which ePlanet Brokers expanded several parts of its business.
The company grew its network of IBs and business partners, developed its trading and operational infrastructure, and continued to invest in customer support and account management.
Transparency was another area of focus. In 2026, ePlanet Brokers published its H1 2026 Transparency Report, sharing operational data on areas such as KYC, deposits, withdrawals, trade execution, platform reliability and customer support.
The company also expanded its regulatory structure by adding Nebula Ventures Ltd in Vanuatu, alongside its existing Comoros entity.
These developments were part of a wider effort to build a stronger foundation as the company grows across different markets.
ePlanet Brokers also took part in Forex Expo Dubai 2026 to meet traders, partners, IBs and other industry professionals.
Over the two-day event, the company used its presence at Booth 06 to hold meetings, build new connections and discuss potential partnerships.
The Expo was particularly important for ePlanet Brokers’ growing presence in MENA, where the company has been developing its Arabic-speaking client and partner network.
Receiving the Best Broker 2026 award on the first day of the Expo added another milestone to that presence.
For ePlanet Brokers, building trust is not only about trading conditions.
The company has focused on several areas that affect the wider client experience, including reliable infrastructure, multilingual support, professional teams and clearer communication about how its services perform.
Its H1 2026 Transparency Report is one example of this approach. Instead of only making general claims about service quality, the company published data that clients can review for themselves.
ePlanet Brokers also provides 24/7 multilingual support and dedicated account management, while its partner teams work directly with IBs across different regions.
The company plans to continue developing these areas as its client and partner network grows.
The Best Broker 2026 award at Forex Expo Dubai represents recognition of the progress ePlanet Brokers has made, while also setting a new benchmark for the company’s next stage of growth.
Its focus remains on improving infrastructure, strengthening relationships with clients and partners, and making transparency a bigger part of how the company operates.
To learn more about why ePlanet Brokers received the Best Broker 2026 award and the developments behind this recognition, read the full article: