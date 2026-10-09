Insiders of Dubai opens UAE agent registration with AI tools and 7-day commission advances

Real estate platform unifies sales tools, letting agents retain 90% commission from day 1
Dubai: Insiders of Dubai, a real estate platform for agents, has opened registration to agents across the UAE, offering access to property inventory, AI-powered sales and marketing tools, and an option to receive commission advances within seven days of signing a sales and purchase agreement (SPA).
The platform brings project research, client registration, deal tracking and commission management into a single digital workspace. It is designed to help agents manage their business with dedicated transaction support, whether they are in the UAE or travelling abroad.
Under its commission model, agents retain 90 per cent of the commission from their first deal. This rises to 100 per cent once they exceed Dh400,000 in gross commission within a year. Through the platform’s FastPay option, agents can receive an advance on their commission within seven days of the SPA being signed.
The offering aims to address challenges faced by agents who rely on separate channels for project information, marketing materials and transaction updates, while waiting months for commission payments.
“Agents earn the buyer’s trust and do the hardest part of every deal, yet the tools, the inventory and most of the commission have stayed with the agencies. We are giving that power back, so any agent can run their business like a full brokerage,” said Aigul Bykov, Head of Agent Network at Insiders of Dubai.
Agents can browse Dubai off-plan projects through a searchable directory and map, with access to brochures, pricing, payment plans and availability. An integrated AI assistant, Ask Insiders, helps answer project questions, compare properties and prepare client pitches.
The platform’s Marketing Studio generates project-specific posts and advertisements ready for publication. A planned update will also allow agents to launch and manage advertising campaigns directly through the platform.
A guided deal-registration process allows agents to register clients and monitor transactions through each stage, including a countdown to commission payout. A separate payments dashboard provides a record of commissions earned and allows agents to request withdrawals.
Members also gain access to exclusive developer inventory and off-market resale opportunities, alongside a dedicated account manager for every transaction.
To support agent development, Insiders of Dubai offers a Masterclass training programme and a 21-day onboarding process focused on off-plan sales. Its content vault includes webinars and recorded developer briefings, while a news feed brings together project launches, sales materials and market updates.
The platform also offers a referral route for agents, consultants and advisers who prefer to introduce clients and have the Insiders team manage the sale. Referral partners can earn up to 50% of the commission, with clients remaining registered under their name for earnings on subsequent purchases.
Agents and referral partners can register at insidersofdubai.com.