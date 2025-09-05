Indonesia's Sour Sally brings iconic frozen yogurt to UAE, redefining dessert culture

Sour Sally’s first store opens Sept 6, 2025, 7pm at Al Ghurair Centre with expansion plans
IT’S FIT, NOT FAT Sour Sally, Indonesia’s most iconic frozen yogurt brand, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the UAE, bringing its unique blend of bold flavors and healthy indulgence to one of the world’s most competitive dessert markets. As ASIA’S BEST FROZEN YOGURT BRAND, Sour Sally is committed to its philosophy that healthy can also be delicious, encapsulated by its tagline, IT’S FIT, NOT FAT.
Since its start in 2008 as a frozen yogurt pioneer in Indonesia, Sour Sally has blossomed into a global sensation. With a remarkable track record of selling over 100 million cups to more than 15 million customers annually, the brand is now strategically expanding its global footprint.
Following successful Master Franchise Agreements in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the brand recently announced a landmark deal to open 48 new outlets in the Philippines.
Innovating for Health and PalateSour Sally has consistently pushed boundaries in the frozen yogurt industry by introducing signature products like Black Sakura — the world’s first black frozen yogurt infused with activated charcoal for detoxifying properties — and White Zero, a delicious, zero-added-sugar option sweetened naturally with Stevia.
The brand’s yogurts are rich in probiotics, low in calories and cholesterol, and crafted using top-quality ingredients, often plant-based. Beyond its health benefits, Sour Sally is dedicated to sustainability, using eco-friendly, cassava-based packaging.
The UAE operations are led by Mrs. Syed Ali Fathima Mahatheer Mohamed (Chairwoman), Mohammed Kamaludin (Group CEO), and Amjad Basha Anwar (Group COO), who share a clear vision to build a wellness-driven dessert culture in the region.
Grand opening and expansion plans the first Sour Sally store will officially open on September 6, 2025, at 7:00pm at Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai. Following this grand opening, Sour Sally will expand with new outlets at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Muteena, and City Centre Deira. Sour Sally offers a distinct and immersive brand experience with its bold designs, Instagram-worthy visuals, and unique products.
Unlike generic frozen yogurt offerings, Sour Sally’s blend of style, substance, and sustainability positions it as more than just a treat — it's a lifestyle statement that redefines how the region sees frozen yogurt.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox