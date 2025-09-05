Indonesia's Sour Sally brings iconic frozen yogurt to UAE, redefining dessert culture

IT’S FIT, NOT FAT Sour Sally, Indonesia’s most iconic frozen yogurt brand, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the UAE, bringing its unique blend of bold flavors and healthy indulgence to one of the world’s most competitive dessert markets. As ASIA’S BEST FROZEN YOGURT BRAND, Sour Sally is committed to its philosophy that healthy can also be delicious, encapsulated by its tagline, IT’S FIT, NOT FAT.