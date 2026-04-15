IFFCO initiates nation-wide integrated nano fertilizer awareness

Speaking on the occasion, Dileep Sanghani, Chairman, IFFCO, observed that India stands today at a historic crossroads where tradition meets technology, and it is this confluence that is charting a new direction for Indian agriculture. Invoking the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi , he stated that India’s prosperity must flow through its villages and farmers, and that ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ can only be realized when the farmer is empowered and prosperous.