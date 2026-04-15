IFFCO initiates nation-wide integrated nano fertilizer awareness

Dileep Sanghani, Chairman, IFFCO launches campaign by flagging off 5 Nano Promo Vans
IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited), India’s largest fertilizer cooperative, has formally launched the IFFCO Nano Urvarak Jagrukta Maha Abhiyaan — a comprehensive Integrated nationwide awareness campaign to drive adoption of nano fertilizers among Indian farmers.
The launch event was held at IFFCO Sadan, New Delhi, with Shri Dileep Sanghani, Hon’ble Chairman, IFFCO, officiating the inauguration. Shri K. J. Patel, Managing Director, IFFCO, graced the occasion with his distinguished presence.
The campaign is inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah and is aligned with the national missions of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Sahkar Se Samriddhi.
The initiative also carries the distinguished support of Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, and Shri J. P. Nadda, Union Minister of Health, Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers.
The landmark notification of Nano NPK Liquid (8-8-10) and Nano NPK Granular (20-10-10) in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO) of India’s Gazette, describing it as a historic milestone in India’s agricultural innovation journey.
He added that IFFCO’s Innovation Hub at IFFCO-Nanoventions, Coimbatore, and the upcoming nano fertilizer manufacturing plant in Brazil — set to become operational by June 2026 — are testimony to India’s growing global capabilities in nanotechnology for agriculture.
Speaking on the occasion, Dileep Sanghani, Chairman, IFFCO, observed that India stands today at a historic crossroads where tradition meets technology, and it is this confluence that is charting a new direction for Indian agriculture. Invoking the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi , he stated that India’s prosperity must flow through its villages and farmers, and that ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ can only be realized when the farmer is empowered and prosperous.
He added that the mantra of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ — under which cooperative institutions are becoming vehicles to deliver new technology and resources to farmers — perfectly captures the spirit of this campaign and truly enshrines the essence of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat, Atmanirbhar Krishi’.
Sanghani described the Nano Fertilizer revolution as a transformative moment for Indian agriculture. He recalled that Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah has personally championed Nano Urea and Nano DAP as a ‘game-changer’ for India’s agricultural sector and as a pathway toward natural farming.
He emphasized that a single 500 ml bottle of Nano Urea Plus delivers far superior nutrient efficiency compared to conventional urea, while simultaneously addressing the pressing challenges of soil health degradation, water pollution, and India’s fertilizer import dependence.
Nano fertilizers, he stressed, are not a stopgap measure — they are a permanent, scientifically proven solution offering lower costs, higher productivity, healthier soil, and meaningful environmental protection.
He further noted that these products will also strengthen the cooperative ecosystem, with PACS and the cooperative network playing an ever-greater role in their distribution and farmer education.
The Chairman underscored that the Nano Maha Abhiyaan is designed as a nationwide awareness and behaviour-change campaign, with four clear objectives: large-scale promotion of Nano Urea Plus, Nano DAP, Nano NPK, Nano Zinc, and Nano Copper; training farmers in correct application primarily through foliar spray; reducing dependence on conventional fertilizers; and ensuring last-mile reach through the cooperative network.
He acknowledged that many farmers still lack awareness of the correct use of nano fertilizers and that confusion and hesitation persist. “We must address this through village-level awareness drives, strengthening every PACS, and conducting field demonstrations. When the farmer sees the results with his own eyes, trust will follow,” he said.
Concluding his address, Sanghani issued a rallying call to transform the Nano Maha Abhiyaan into a true jan andolan — a people’s movement. He affirmed that nano fertilizers are not merely a product; they are a pathway to making Indian agriculture self-reliant, a pledge to protect our soil and environment, and the most effective means of increasing farmer incomes. “Let us collectively resolve: Kam Lagat, Zyada Utpadan aur Swasth Paryavaran — Har Khet mein Nano Fertilizer. This is the new India. This is Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.
IFFCO achieved sales of over 218 lakh bottles of Nano Urea Plus Liquid and more than 64.26 lakh bottles of Nano DAP Liquid. IFFCO’s Nano Zinc and Nano Copper products also recorded impressive first-year sales of 57 lakh and 2 lakh bottles respectively. It is to be noted that 208.26 lakh bottles of Nano Urea Plus are equivalent to 9.37 lakh MT of conventional urea, and 57.89 lakh bottles of Nano DAP are equivalent to 2.89 lakh MT of DAP, signifying enormous savings in logistics, energy, and import costs for the nation.