Ibexa kicks off its global Orchestration Tour in Dubai, gathering regional leaders to explore the future of AI-powered customer experience

Event supported by The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum
Ibexa officially launched the first edition of its global Orchestration Tour in Dubai, bringing together business leaders, digital innovators, and enterprise decision-makers to discuss the future of AI-powered customer experience and enterprise orchestration.
By choosing Dubai as the first destination of the international tour, Ibexa aimed to recognise the region’s accelerating momentum in digital transformation, innovation, and AI adoption, as well as the UAE’s growing position as a strategic hub for forward-thinking business initiatives.
The evening was honoured by the presence and support of Omar Reslan representing The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, whose commitment to supporting innovation-driven initiatives continues to contribute to the development of meaningful conversations around technology, business transformation, and the future of customer engagement in the region.
Ibexa would like to express its sincere gratitude to The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum for supporting initiatives that foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing across the regional ecosystem.
Hosted as an executive evening gathering, the Dubai edition of the Orchestration Tour focused on one central challenge facing modern organisations: how to move beyond fragmented systems and disconnected customer journeys to create intelligent, connected, and scalable experiences powered by AI and orchestration.
“As organisations rethink the way they engage customers, orchestration is becoming a strategic necessity rather than a technological ambition,” said Arwa Cherif, Head of Ibexa Middle East. “Launching the Orchestration Tour in Dubai reflects both the energy of the region and the growing appetite for innovation, AI, and connected digital experiences across the Middle East.”
Throughout the evening, discussions explored several key themes shaping the future of enterprise engagement:
• AI-powered orchestration and automation
• Composable digital ecosystems
• Omnichannel customer engagement
• Personalisation at scale
• Customer lifecycle and retention strategies
• The convergence of data, content, and activation
The event also showcased Ibexa’s broader orchestration vision through an ecosystem combining digital experience management, customer engagement, personalisation, and interactive data collection capabilities.
The evening concluded with executive networking and strategic conversations around the opportunities emerging across the GCC market, particularly in sectors such as retail, financial services, media, and digital commerce.
The Orchestration Tour is part of Ibexa’s broader initiative to foster conversations around the future of digital experience, AI, and enterprise transformation across global markets.
For more information, visit www.ibexa.co