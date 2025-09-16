Hyper Cycle Global moves headquarters to Abu Dhabi, boosting AI innovation

Part of global expansion and strengthening the capital’s role as an innovation hub
Abu Dhabi: Hypercycle Global has announced the relocation of its headquarters from the United States to Abu Dhabi, cementing the UAE capital's position as a major hub for global expansion and an important destination for innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.
The announcement of the opening of the new headquarters in Abu Dhabi came during a ceremony organised by the company on Monday, 15th September, at the Emirates Palace Hotel - Abu Dhabi, attended by the company's founders and a number of Emirati investors who have acquired strategic stakes in it, as part of plans to transfer the latest artificial intelligence technology to the country, leverage the modern technologies developed by the company, and strengthen its cooperation and partnerships with national institutions, thereby enhancing its business and contributing to its growth and expansion.
Mr. Toufic Saliba, CEO of Hypercycle, who also holds a position at the Institute of Electrical Engineers, the world's largest technical and professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, said: "Work on the artificial intelligence internet will continue, and demand for it will continue to exceed that of any other sector. It will grow to encompass other sectors, and just as water and oxygen are essential for life, this new network will become essential for all businesses."
Mr. Wesam Jounaid, Executive Director of Hypercycle, said: "Hypercycle's presence in the capital Abu Dhabi will support its business and activities and drive its expansion, given the great interest that various entities are showing in developing their businesses in line with the latest innovations.
Hyper Cycle Global founded in the United States and valued at more than $2.5 billion according to its 2024 financial results – is working to empower its clients to operate the “Internet of AI” from the heart of the GCC, with the aim of ushering in a new era of artificial intelligence.
The company’s mission is to secure the “Internet of AI” while ensuring that all its clients share in the inevitable process of wealth creation. The “Internet of AI” is a network through which AI agents can work together productively, driving global prosperity and innovation to unprecedented levels.
This move further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position at the forefront of major technological transformations, benefiting from the UAE’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and strong commitment to technology leadership.
Hyper Cycle has also succeeded in consolidating its strong presence in the market, with its products adopted by more than 1,000 companies. One of its clients has deployed a Hyper Cycle-powered application that serves over 65 million users. Meanwhile, the vast majority of its clients have been able to leverage the company’s technologies to acquire greater intelligence and achieve higher revenues.
The decision to relocate Hyper Cycle’s main global operations to Abu Dhabi followed a comprehensive analysis of international markets and geopolitical developments, reaffirming the capital’s standing as a premier destination for leading-edge technology companies.
For more information, please visit: www.hypercycle.ae
