Humberts Dubai recognised with global AMO accreditation from IREM

Leading UK property consultancy expands into the UAE with Dubai office
Humberts Real Estate and Itihad Community Management have been awarded the prestigious Accredited Management Organisation (AMO) designation by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), becoming one of the first firms in the UAE and wider Middle East to receive the globally recognised accreditation.
The recognition was formally presented during the IREM UAE Chapter Annual Event held at Hilton Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.
Founded in 1842, Humberts is one of the UK’s longest established property consultancies and expanded internationally into the UAE with the launch of its Dubai office. The AMO accreditation further strengthens the firm’s positioning in the region as the UAE property sector increasingly aligns itself with international governance and professional management standards.
The AMO designation is considered IREM’s highest firm-level accreditation and is awarded only to organisations demonstrating strong governance, ethical practice, operational excellence and financial stewardship. The designation is currently held by just over 450 firms worldwide.
The National Association of REALTORS (NAR) is the largest real estate trade association in the United States and one of the largest real estate organisations globally, representing approximately 1.5 million members across all sectors of the real estate industry. IREM, headquartered in Chicago and affiliated with NAR, is internationally recognised for advancing professional standards in real estate and community management through its globally respected certifications, education programs, and best-practice frameworks.
Today, IREM's network extends to more than 20,000 professionals in over 40 countries, with established chapters in markets including Japan, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, and, most recently, the United Arab Emirates, reflecting its growing international influence and commitment to excellence in property management worldwide.
“The AMO accreditation represents the highest global benchmark for real estate management firms, and Humberts Real Estate has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to meeting that standard,” said Zack Wahlquist, CEO of IREM.
“This achievement highlights the UAE’s alignment with international best practices and underscores the region’s growing leadership in ethical and professional real estate management.”
The accreditation comes at a time when Dubai’s real estate sector continues to mature institutionally, with increasing focus on governance, reserve planning, transparency and professional standards within community and property management.
Humberts Dubai currently provides brokerage, valuation, advisory, reserve study and property management services across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in the UAE and GCC markets.