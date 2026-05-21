HUAWEI nova 15 Max: Navigate confidently even with Spotty GPS

Dubai: The recently launched HUAWEI nova 15 Max has already sparked interest for its incredibly long battery life. However, even more notably, the phone also introduces enhanced AI-Powered Navigation. Powered by Huawei’s self-developed AI fusion algorithm, the feature is designed to maintain stable, continuous navigation even when GPS signals weaken or become inconsistent. Starting today, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max is officially available for purchase through official online channels and retail stores across UAE for a price of Dh1,199.