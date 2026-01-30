Huawei appoints Rajesh Nagpal as Vice President of Enterprise Business for UAE

Highlighting his enthusiasm to join the Huawei team, Rajesh Nagpal said: “Stepping into this role at Huawei comes at a time when organisations across the UAE are accelerating their digital transformation journeys. Huawei has built a strong foundation in the UAE’s enterprise market through deep customer relationships and a robust partner ecosystem. I look forward to building on this momentum, working closely with stakeholders to help organisations modernize their operations and unlock new opportunities through digital and intelligent technologies.”