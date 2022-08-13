Dubai: Aruba, the Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, will offer a glimpse of its ‘cloud-native’ approach in October during Gitex, to help clients meet their connectivity, security and other needs across different operating environments and needs.
“We believe the most dynamic customer experiences happen at the Edge - an office, a hospital, a school, and at home,” said Jacob Chacko, Regional Director - Middle East, Saudi and South Africa. “It’s anyplace work gets done and data is generated by users, devices, and things across your network. Our mission is to help customers capitalize on these opportunities by providing secure edge-to-cloud networking solutions.”
At Gitex, Aruba will demonstrate technologies addressing the digital transformation needs of regional enterprises including:
- Wi-Fi 6E and cloud-managed networking: Learn how to enable simplified connectivity at scale;
- SD-WAN & SASE: See how to deliver best-in-class application performance and securely connect anyone and anything at edge locations;
- User Experience Insight: Understand how to create more user-centric networks; and
- Network-as-a-Service (NaaS): Discover your options when it comes to NaaS and easing provisioning, operation, and technology migrations