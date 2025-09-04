Horizon Egypt brings SHOT London’s first flagship café to SA’ADA New Cairo

This milestone marks Horizon Egypt's first entry into the food and beverage sector
Horizon Egypt for Tourist Communities Development has announced a strategic partnership with SHOT London, the renowned British high-end coffee brand, to launch its first branch in Egypt within the SA’ADA New Cairo project in 2026.
This milestone marks Horizon Egypt's first entry into the food and beverage sector, bringing one of the world's most distinguished names to the Egyptian market. SHOT London is celebrated for its refined coffee experiences, crafted with some of the world's rarest beans, including the Japan Typica Natural bean from Okinawa, making it a premier destination for coffee connoisseurs in London.
The collaboration promises to redefine the café concept by delivering an extraordinary experience that blends sophistication and innovation, setting a new benchmark for luxury in the local and regional F&B sector. Beyond this launch, the agreement opens doors to further opportunities in hospitality, reinforcing the project's position as a premier lifestyle destination and contributing to the local economy.
Commenting on the partnership, Fayssal Abdel Akher, Chief Leasing Officer at Horizon Egypt for Tourist Communities Development, said: "We are proud to be the first to introduce SHOT London to Egypt. This represents a major step forward in the local market as we aim to deliver a world-class coffee experience tailored for customers who seek quality and distinction."
He added: "Choosing SA’ADA New Cairo as the launch destination reflects our confidence in its standing as one of Egypt's most prominent new urban communities. It also embodies our vision of creating a holistic lifestyle that combines refined taste, exceptional service, and modern ambience."
Paul Johnson, Founder and Director of SHOT London, said: “SHOT London began with a simple but ambitious vision, to create the world’s first truly global luxury coffee bar. Today, we are proud to begin a new chapter in Egypt, a country whose history, culture, and hospitality are renowned around the world. Egypt’s vibrant energy and rich traditions make it the perfect home for SHOT London. This launch is not just a milestone for our brand, but a celebration of collaboration - bringing people together over something as timeless and universal as coffee.”
This partnership comes as part of Horizon Egypt's strategic expansion. Following the success of Horizon Egypt Developments under the leadership of Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, the company established Horizon Egypt for Tourist Communities Development in late 2024 with a renewed organizational structure and expertise drawn from its parent company.
The new entity is dedicated to developing distinctive projects, building strategic partnerships with global brands, and launching its own hospitality concepts, reinforcing its position as a pioneering developer with a modern and innovative vision.
