Horizon Egypt brings SHOT London’s first flagship café to SA’ADA New Cairo

Paul Johnson, Founder and Director of SHOT London, said: “SHOT London began with a simple but ambitious vision, to create the world’s first truly global luxury coffee bar. Today, we are proud to begin a new chapter in Egypt, a country whose history, culture, and hospitality are renowned around the world. Egypt’s vibrant energy and rich traditions make it the perfect home for SHOT London. This launch is not just a milestone for our brand, but a celebration of collaboration - bringing people together over something as timeless and universal as coffee.”