BRIDGE Summit 2025 kicks off in Cairo, gathers media leaders

According to Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director General of the UAE National Media Office and Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, Cairo was a natural choice for the roadshow's launch. "From the very first moment of planning BRIDGE, Egypt was part of the picture. It was never merely an option, but a cornerstone," he said. Dr. Al Kaabi emphasized Egypt's historical leadership in shaping the Arab cultural landscape and its strategic position as a vital link to both Africa and the world.