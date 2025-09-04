BRIDGE Summit 2025 kicks off in Cairo, gathers media leaders

This event sets the stage for the main summit from December 8–10 in Abu Dhabi
The road to the highly anticipated BRIDGE Summit 2025 has officially begun, with its first stop in Cairo, Egypt. The global media roadshow gathered over 300 leading figures from the media, arts, and content creation industries, including top production companies and editors-in-chief. This event sets the stage for the main summit, which is scheduled to take place from December 8–10 in Abu Dhabi.
The Cairo event served as a strategic platform to introduce the BRIDGE Summit's vision of creating a global hub for media, content, and entertainment. The goal is to foster collaboration and elevate meaningful communication in sectors that shape public opinion and cultural trends. The discussions in Cairo also highlighted key themes for the upcoming summit, which include a special focus on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in the media industry.
According to Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director General of the UAE National Media Office and Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, Cairo was a natural choice for the roadshow's launch. "From the very first moment of planning BRIDGE, Egypt was part of the picture. It was never merely an option, but a cornerstone," he said. Dr. Al Kaabi emphasized Egypt's historical leadership in shaping the Arab cultural landscape and its strategic position as a vital link to both Africa and the world.
The evening brought together top names from Egyptian cinema, television, and media, including celebrated actress Yousra and veteran broadcaster Mahmoud Saad, reinforcing Cairo's role as a major cultural and media capital in the Arab world.
Dr. Al Kaabi explained that the BRIDGE Summit is more than just a temporary event; it's a global platform that unites creators, investors, and policymakers in one space to generate value and opportunity. "At BRIDGE, we do not bet on temporary fascination—we bet on lasting empowerment," he stated.
He further clarified that the summit does not offer a passing showcase, but a comprehensive vision that restores media, content, and entertainment to their rightful place as pillars of development, culture, and civilization. The event's success, he added, will not be measured by applause but by its lasting legacy in "shaping identity, strengthening global collaboration, and empowering these sectors as foundations for the future of nations."
The event also featured a panel discussion on the future of media, content, and artificial intelligence, showcasing the summit's commitment to connecting technology with creative industries. The organizers aim to build sustainable, cross-border partnerships, opening a new chapter for the global media ecosystem.
