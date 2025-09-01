HONOR opens new Experience Store at Al Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi with grand opening celebration on August 29

The launch of the HONOR Experience Store - Reem Mall Abu Dhabi is part of HONOR’s wider strategy to make its products and services more accessible across the Emirates. With a growing base of loyal fans and customers in the region, HONOR has been steadily expanding its retail presence through dedicated Experience Stores and Service Centers. This expansion is not just about showcasing the latest devices but also about delivering a comprehensive, customer-first journey that extends well beyond the point of purchase.