Crossword bookstores makes its Dubai debut at Silicon Central Mall

The Iconic Indian bookstore marks its first international chapter with this store
After building a trusted legacy across India with over 120 stores in 40 cities, Crossword Bookstores, India’s most iconic and beloved literary chain, unveiled its first international flagship store in Dubai. Located in Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis, this global debut marks a significant milestone in the brand’s three-decade journey, as it extends its signature blend of curated books, warm spaces, and literary community to a vibrant, multicultural audience.
The store features a meticulously curated mix of international bestsellers, regional Arabic literature, children’s favourites, along with cultural titles, creating a truly global-meets-local experience. In addition to books, the store houses a premium selection of stationery, educational toys, and curated gifts, making it a destination for readers, families and gift-seekers alike.
“Crossword’s first international chapter opens in Dubai, a city that celebrates culture and diversity. This store embodies our vision to enrich lives through the power of books, offering readers not just shelves of stories, but an inspiring destination for discovery, dialogue, and connection,” said Aakash Gupta, CEO, Crossword Bookstores.
Spanning 3000 sq ft, the Dubai store has been mindfully designed as an oasis of calm and discovery. Warm oak wood, soft neutral palettes, and an open, intuitive layout offer a welcoming atmosphere where visitors can browse at leisure.
Aligning with Dubai’s growing culture of experiential and thoughtfully curated retail experiences, Crossword’s arrival in Dubai signals not just an expansion of its physical footprint but a bold step in sharing its literary legacy with a global audience. With this landmark debut, the brand reaffirms its commitment to storytelling without borders and the enduring timelessness of books.
This international foray comes at a time of rapid growth for Crossword with plans to expand its footprint to over 150 stores by the end of 2025. Dubai, with its cosmopolitan spirit, appreciation for culture, and thriving book-loving community, was a natural choice to launch this new chapter. It’s more than just a new store; it's the realisation of a long-held vision to share the Crossword experience with the world.
With its successful launch, the store is set to become a dynamic hub with an upcoming calendar teeming with intimate meet-the-author sessions, children’s storytelling events, interactive workshops, open mic nights, book clubs and other literary events that is intended to foster a reading community that Crossword has long championed.
