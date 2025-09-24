Senco Gold & Diamonds expands presence with second store at UW Mall

The new store offers a larger space and wider collections
Dubai, August 16, 2025: Senco Gold & Diamonds, India’s leading jewellery brand renowned for its Kolkata craftsmanship, announced the grand opening of its second store at UAE’s premier gold hub, UW Mall.
The new store spans an extended retail space and features an extensive range of collections, blending traditional Kolkata artistry with Turkish and Arabic-inspired designs, curated to cater to the diverse tastes of customers in the region.
The launch celebration included a Bengali High Tea hosted in partnership with the iconic restaurant Aminia, attended by distinguished guests, influencers, and media representatives.
To commemorate the occasion, Senco Gold & Diamonds has introduced exclusive limited-period offers for customers visiting the new outlet.
Speaking on the launch, Rahul Dhar said: “With the opening of our second store at UW Mall, we are delighted to bring a wider selection of our signature craftsmanship and global designs to our valued customers in the UAE. This expansion reflects our commitment to serving the region with jewellery that blends tradition, elegance, and modernity.”
