Gulf News Smartwatch App launches on HUAWEI Watch Series, revolutionising news access and personalization

“The collaboration with Gulf News represents Huawei’s ongoing commitment to enrich the everyday lives of our users through technology," said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation. "By integrating one of the region’s most trusted news sources into the HUAWEI Watch Series, we are giving users the power to stay informed at a glance, all while enjoying the flexibility of personalizing their smartwatch experience with unlimited Watch Faces.”