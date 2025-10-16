Gulf News Smartwatch App launches on HUAWEI Watch Series, revolutionising news access and personalization

Users can download and enjoy access to Gulf News’ full range of updates with just a glance
Dubai: Huawei, in collaboration with Gulf News, is proud to announce the launch of the Gulf News smartwatch app on the HUAWEI Watch Series, bringing readers closer to the stories that matter most, right from their wrist.
From breaking headlines and business insights to lifestyle features and sports coverage, the app ensures that Gulf News readers can stay updated with ease and convenience, wherever they are.
This milestone reflects Huawei’s vision to make the smartwatch experience both functional and personal. Alongside the Gulf News app, users can explore more than 100,000 Watch Faces through the Huawei Health app, unlocking unlimited styles that match their mood, personality, or daily activities. From sleek minimalist designs to dynamic, creative, and culturally inspired looks, Huawei provides a world of personalization options for every user.
Together, Huawei and Gulf News are redefining the smartwatch experience by combining real-time news access with limitless personalization, ensuring readers are always connected, informed, and in style.
“The collaboration with Gulf News represents Huawei’s ongoing commitment to enrich the everyday lives of our users through technology," said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation. "By integrating one of the region’s most trusted news sources into the HUAWEI Watch Series, we are giving users the power to stay informed at a glance, all while enjoying the flexibility of personalizing their smartwatch experience with unlimited Watch Faces.”
Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief, Gulf News, added: “At Gulf News, we are always exploring new ways to reach our readers and enhance their experience. The launch of our smartwatch app on the HUAWEI Watch Series allows us to deliver timely, reliable, and engaging content in an innovative format that fits seamlessly into our readers’ lifestyles. This partnership with Huawei is an exciting step forward in our digital journey.”
The Gulf News smartwatch app is now available on the HUAWEI Watch Series across the UAE and the wider Middle East. Users can download and activate it via their smartwatch and enjoy access to Gulf News’ full range of updates with just a glance.
