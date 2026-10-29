GlobeMed Group hosts Regional Executive Seminar and UAE Insurance Leaders’ Reception in Dubai

Dubai: GlobeMed Group, the leading healthcare benefits management group in the MENA region, hosted a reception bringing together more than 300 senior executives from the UAE insurance and healthcare sectors, including insurers, brokers, reinsurance brokers and healthcare providers, alongside GlobeMed executives from across the region. Held under the auspices of Michel Pharaon, Chairman of GlobeMed Group, Vice Chairman Roger Nasnas, and Board Members, the event celebrated the launch of GlobeMed Gulf, the reentry of GlobeMed Syria, and the Group’s 35th anniversary.