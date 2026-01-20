Fragrance World reaches historic milestone in over 150 countries

The event witnessed the presence of more than 2,000 guests, including distributors from nearly 150 countries, and the company’s employees. Long-standing international partners who played key roles in the brand’s early global expansion were specially honored on stage, including Elzbietams Szczyglowska from Poland, Liliya Georgieva Petrova from Bulgaria, Konstin Vazniko from Russia, and Rafiq Rishad Oglu from Azerbaijan.