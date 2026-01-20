Fragrance World reaches historic milestone in over 150 countries

The company distributed gifts worth over Dh3 million to staff to mark the milestone
Dubai: The global fragrance house Fragrance World marked a historic milestone as it celebrated its presence in more than 150 countries with a grand opening ceremony at Expo City Dubai.
The journey of Fragrance World traces back to 1988, when its Founder and Chairman, Poland Moosa, established his first company, Al Ghuroob, in Dubai. What began as a small entrepreneurial venture later evolved into a powerful foundation for a global fragrance empire.
Building on the success and business vision of Al Ghuroob, Fragrance World was officially formed in 2004, setting the stage for one of the Middle East’s most remarkable brand growth stories.
From its headquarters in Dubai, Fragrance World has consistently expanded its portfolio, introducing successful brands such as French Avenue in 2012 and the recently launched Street Origins, catering to diverse global markets.
With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and a workforce of thousands, the company today produces hundreds of thousands of fragrances daily, supplying distributors and retail partners in over 150 countries.
The 150 Countries Celebration at Expo City Dubai was inaugurated with a spectacular drone show, unveiling the official commemorative logo in the sky, digitally signed by Founder Poland Moosa.
The event was attended by legendary Malayalam film star Mammootty, CEO P. V. Salam, Joint CEO P. V. Safeer, Labeeb,as well as global distributors, prominent business leaders, and other distinguished guests..
The event witnessed the presence of more than 2,000 guests, including distributors from nearly 150 countries, and the company’s employees. Long-standing international partners who played key roles in the brand’s early global expansion were specially honored on stage, including Elzbietams Szczyglowska from Poland, Liliya Georgieva Petrova from Bulgaria, Konstin Vazniko from Russia, and Rafiq Rishad Oglu from Azerbaijan.
A key highlight of the evening was the premiere of the docu-fiction film “Kunjon,” portraying the inspiring entrepreneurial journey behind the Fragrance World brand. Directed by Jeevan Jose and filmed across multiple countries with a cast of over 200 artistes, the film is scheduled for release on leading digital platforms.
The celebration also featured the launch of the book cover for “Fragrance of Legacy,” authored by Sebin Poulose, which chronicles the evolution of Fragrance World and its founder’s vision.
Adding to the grandeur, a special parade by over 1,000 factory employees was held at the venue, symbolizing the strength and unity of the Fragrance World family. The company also recognized employees for 10, 20, and 30 years of dedicated service, along with outstanding performers.
As part of the milestone celebration, gifts worth over Dh3 million were distributed among staff and workers, reinforcing Fragrance World’s commitment to its people and its legacy of growth.
