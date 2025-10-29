flowork doubles its footprint with two prime locations in Dubai in under a year

“Vision Tower represents the next step for flowork,” said Abir Moussa, CEO and Founder of flowork. “Wellbeing shouldn’t be an afterthought. It should be part of the workspace from day one.”



“We wanted to build a space that reflects the energy of Business Bay but also changes how people feel, think, and perform. Design, for us, is a silent partner in human health and productivity. Our process begins with mindset, not materials. We asked ourselves: How can this space help people focus, connect, and grow? That’s the essence of our slogan – spaces that work for you.