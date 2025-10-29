flowork doubles its footprint with two prime locations in Dubai in under a year

Entering year two, flowork eyes more prime locations and flexible hybrid memberships
Dubai: Dubai’s growing community of entrepreneurs and fast-scaling businesses continues to drive demand for flexible, ready-to-use workspaces. flowork, the workspace brand launched last year by entrepreneur Abir Moussa, will celebrate its first anniversary with a second location set to open this November in Vision Tower, Business Bay.
The move follows a successful first year at Dubai Hills Business Park, where flowork reached full occupancy within months. The brand’s early growth reflects a wider shift in the city: companies want well-designed spaces that let people get on with their work – comfortably, productively, and without the constraints of a traditional office.
“Vision Tower represents the next step for flowork,” said Abir Moussa, CEO and Founder of flowork. “Wellbeing shouldn’t be an afterthought. It should be part of the workspace from day one.”
“We wanted to build a space that reflects the energy of Business Bay but also changes how people feel, think, and perform. Design, for us, is a silent partner in human health and productivity. Our process begins with mindset, not materials. We asked ourselves: How can this space help people focus, connect, and grow? That’s the essence of our slogan – spaces that work for you.
Located in one of Dubai’s most iconic commercial towers, flowork Vision Tower features Grade-A private offices, coworking areas, boardrooms, podcast studios, and wellness areas – all meticulously designed to inspire focus, creativity, and collaboration. With floor-to-ceiling views of Downtown Dubai and direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, it puts members in one of the city’s most connected business districts.
The layout has been planned with how people work now in mind – combining quiet corners for focus with areas designed for quick collaboration. Lighting, acoustics, and materials were chosen to create a calm, comfortable setting throughout the day.
flowork’s first location at Dubai Hills reached full occupancy in less than six months, attracting founders, consultants, and growing companies looking for a smarter alternative to traditional offices.
“Our first year went beyond expectations,” Moussa said. “Dubai Hills proved there’s strong demand for workplaces that simply work well. Vision Tower builds on that, with more room for businesses that are growing and more of the quality people told us they value.”
flowork’s approach is straightforward: the workspace should support the workday, not complicate it. Both locations offer flexible setups, ergonomic furniture, and natural finishes that help people stay focused. Members also have access to regular workshops and networking sessions that bring the business community together.
“We don’t chase design trends,” Moussa said. “We think about how people feel when they step through the door. If the space helps you settle in and get straight to work, then we’ve done our job.”
Entering its second year, flowork is planning additional locations in high-demand business areas and introducing hybrid membership options to give companies more flexibility in how they use space across the city.
“Vision Tower isn’t just about growing bigger,” Moussa said. “It’s about making it easier for people to work where and how they need to.”
With two locations now operating in Dubai, flowork has established a foothold in both suburban and central business districts – a sign of how quickly flexible workspace is becoming the go-to option for companies of all sizes in Dubai.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox