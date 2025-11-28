Vincitore unveils World’s Largest Designer Wellness Tower, setting new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai

The timing of this launch couldn’t be better, as the global appetite for wellness-focused living continues to accelerate. As per the Global Wellness Institute’s 2025 report, the wellness economy has doubled in size since 2013 and reached a new peak of $6.8 trillion in 2024. The wellness economy is projected to grow by 7.6% annually, reaching an estimated $9.8 trillion in 2029. This surge signals a profound shift in investor priorities as the world leans towards wellness-centric living, a shift already influencing high-potential Dubai properties that prioritize quality of life, longevity, and long-term value.