First Awake Craniotomy at King’s College Hospital Dubai marks new era in brain surgery

Complex five-hour procedure led by US trained senior neurosurgeon Dr Aneela Darbar & team
In a significant advancement for healthcare in the UAE, King’s College Hospital London Dubai has successfully performed its first awake craniotomy, a highly specialised brain surgery carried out while the patient remains awake and conscious.
The complex five-hour procedure was led by a US trained senior neurosurgeon Dr Aneela Darbar, supported by a multidisciplinary neuro-anaesthesia and operating theatre team.
The patient, a 35-year-old individual suffering from seizures caused by a brain tumour in the left motor cortex, remained awake and responsive throughout the operation. This allowed surgeons to monitor critical brain functions in real time and minimise the risk of damage to areas responsible for movement.
Prior to surgery, the team used advanced functional MRI imaging to assess the tumour’s proximity to essential brain regions. Due to the tumour’s location in the eloquent cortex and unclear boundaries, an awake approach was selected to maximise surgical precision and safety.
During the procedure, intraoperative electrical stimulation was used to map brain function. The patient was asked to perform simple movements, including moving limbs and facial expressions, enabling surgeons to accurately identify and preserve vital motor areas while removing the tumour.
Awake craniotomy is considered one of the most advanced neurosurgical techniques, particularly for tumours near regions controlling speech and movement. By keeping the patient awake, surgeons receive immediate feedback, significantly reducing the risk of long-term neurological deficits.
“Awake brain surgery allows us to operate with a level of precision that would not otherwise be possible,” said Dr Aneela Darbar. “Being able to continuously assess brain function during surgery enables us to protect critical areas and improve patient outcomes.”
This milestone highlights the growing capabilities of King’s College Hospital London Dubai in delivering advanced neurosurgical care and reflects the importance of collaboration between surgical, anaesthesia, and imaging services.
The achievement further strengthens Dubai’s position as a regional hub for complex medical care, offering patients access to world-class treatment without the need to travel abroad.