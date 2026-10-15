Faraday Future sells robotics business to FFR in $200M deal, retains majority stake

According to preliminary projections prepared by FFAI management, the robotics business could generate approximately $7 million in revenue in 2026 and $45 million in 2027. Cumulative revenue between 2026 and 2030 is projected to reach approximately $1.98 billion, with device sales exceeding 130,000 units over the five-year period. These projections have not been adopted by FFR as company guidance, and actual results may differ materially.