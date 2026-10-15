Faraday Future sells robotics business to FFR in $200M deal, retains majority stake

Alongside the acquisition, FFR has secured up to $10 million in PIPE financing
Los Angeles: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI), a California-based Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, has announced the signing of definitive agreements with FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR), formerly AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc., for the acquisition of Faraday Future’s robotics business in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $200 million.
The agreements, signed on October 12, 2026, establish a framework for FFR to acquire Faraday Future’s robotics assets and operations. The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2026, subject to applicable conditions.
Under the agreement, FFR will issue shares to FFAI at $2.246 per share, representing an approximately 50 per cent premium to FFR’s closing share price of $1.50 on October 12. The companies agreed on a valuation of approximately $200 million for FFAI’s robotics business and $60 million for FFR on a fully diluted basis.
Following completion, FFR aims to become the first US-listed pure-play humanoid and bionic EAI robotics ecosystem company, operating under its “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” strategy.
FFAI is expected to retain approximately 65.7 per cent ownership of FFR, maintaining its position as the majority and controlling shareholder. Management and employees are expected to hold approximately 18.2 per cent, PIPE investors 5.5 per cent, and other FFR shareholders 10.7 per cent, subject to final transaction adjustments.
The transaction has received approval from special committees of independent directors at both companies. FFR’s special committee also obtained a fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor.
Alongside the acquisition, FFR has secured up to $10 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. The financing is priced at market without discounts or warrants and is intended to support research, development, commercialization, and expansion of its robotics operations.
Faraday Future has reported progress in its robotics business, including the launch of 24 products across three robotic forms and the commencement of customer deliveries. By the end of September 2026, cumulative EAI device sales and shipments reached 817 units.
The company also reported approximately $1.52 million in cumulative robotics revenue, while its average robotics product gross margin exceeded 30% during the second quarter.
According to preliminary projections prepared by FFAI management, the robotics business could generate approximately $7 million in revenue in 2026 and $45 million in 2027. Cumulative revenue between 2026 and 2030 is projected to reach approximately $1.98 billion, with device sales exceeding 130,000 units over the five-year period. These projections have not been adopted by FFR as company guidance, and actual results may differ materially.
Separately, FFAI plans to transition towards a lighter-asset mobility business model, focusing on Robotaxi sharing networks and AI-powered vehicle cabin technologies. Through its collaboration with RoboShare, the company intends to explore shared mobility operations and intelligent cabin solutions.
YT Jia, Founder and Global Chief Executive Officer of Faraday Future, said the agreement would support business expansion, technological development, and the advancement of AI systems while providing the robotics business with a dedicated publicly listed platform.
The companies expect the transaction to strengthen their respective strategic focus, support robotics commercialisation, and create opportunities for long-term business development.