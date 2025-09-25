Faraday Future Middle East hosts first 919 Futurist Day and Exclusive FX SuperOne Preview

“This was our first time holding the 919 Futurist Day here in the Middle East, and it is truly significant,” said Mr Tin Mok, Executive Director of FF’s Board and Head of FF Middle East. “We had fruitful strategic discussions with the governments of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, reached preliminary agreements with local distributors, and successfully delivered the private debut of the world’s first First-Class MPV - the FX SuperOne. This strengthens our confidence in establishing a firm foothold in the Middle East and expanding into the European market.”