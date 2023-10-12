Emirates Apple products
Emirates deploys 20,000 Apple products to Cabin Crew to transform inflight services Image Credit: Emirates
Also in this package

Dubai: Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates has launched ‘One Device’, a scheme to streamline its passenger service and overall crew experience. Under the new strategy, the airline’s 20,000 cabin crew will receive iPhone 13 and iPad Air configured with customised applications of the carrier.

The airline said in a statement on Thursday that it has already invested more than Dh32 million into the initiative and began giving out the devices a year ago. Today, over 7,000 Emirates crew members iPhone across 450 daily flights on its global network. In the coming months, 5,000 cabin crew will receive the devices with the new apps and features.

Read more:

In-house service delivery and IT teams conducted an extensive user research campaign with cabin crew before designing and building a range of native, custom-built apps. The custom-built applications include an app to improve the inflight meal order-taking process in business class, ensuring swift and precise service and allowing cabin crew to see each passenger’s profile and Skywards status.

The second app ensures cabin crew can access up-to-the-minute roster and flight information, view seat changes and upgrades, and an overview of which cabin crew are onboard.

This provides the cabin crew with real-time information, helping them personalise customer’s experience, even providing information such as dining preferences and onboard loungewear sizes — if used on prior flights.

Other benefits of the 'One Device' initiative
The initiative also enhances cabin crew performance and safety standards by ensuring they can access 24/7 support globally. Cabin crew can check official processes at any time, via remotely updated operational manuals and use One Device as a platform for continuous education through micro-learning.