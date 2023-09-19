Dubai: Emirates and SriLankan Airlines have inked a reciprocal interline agreement aimed at enhancing connectivity for passengers of both carriers.
The partnership facilitates access to new destinations on each airline's network via Colombo and Dubai, with the convenience of using a single ticket and seamless baggage transfers.
The interline agreement offers Emirates passengers access to 15 regional destinations operated by SriLankan Airlines via Colombo, including new Indian destinations like Madurai and Tiruchirapally, along with Gan Island in the Maldives.
In return, SriLankan Airlines customers gain access to Emirates' global network, connecting to 15 cities operated by Emirates beyond Dubai, spanning the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the US.
"We are pleased to activate an interline partnership with SriLankan and provide our customers with more choice and access to additional destinations to suit their travel plans,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer. “This partnership enables customers to seamlessly fly to unique destinations in India and the Maldives, via Colombo.”
Emirates has served Sri Lanka since 1986 and currently operates two direct daily flights to Colombo, in addition to a daily service via Malé.
“SriLankan is committed to providing connectivity to Sri Lanka from around the world and we work with many partners to access cities we don’t fly to,” said Richard Nuttall, CEO of SriLankan Airlines. “The partnership provides more options to connect to and from Sri Lanka, assisting both Sri Lankan passengers at home and abroad, and supports tourism growth to the Pearl of the Indian Ocean."