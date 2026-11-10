EM Normandie Business School celebrates its first graduation ceremony in the UAE, marking a milestone for French higher education in Dubai

“Celebrating the first graduation ceremony of EM Normandie Business School Dubai fills me with immense pride and emotion. Founded in 1871, EM Normandie has a long tradition of preparing students to thrive in a changing world. Today, as we celebrate our first graduates in Dubai, we are proud to see that legacy continue in the United Arab Emirates. This historic milestone is a tribute to the dedication, hard work and ambition of our graduates, as well as to the commitment of their families, our faculty, staff and partners. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of Dubai for their vision and commitment to education, and for creating an environment in which international institutions such as ours can thrive. As our graduates embark on a new chapter, I am confident they will carry forward the values of excellence, openness and responsibility that define EM Normandie.”