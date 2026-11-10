EM Normandie Business School celebrates its first graduation ceremony in the UAE, marking a milestone for French higher education in Dubai

Event celebrates ever strengthening academic ties between France and the UAE
EM Normandie Business School – Dubai celebrated a historic milestone with its first graduation ceremony in the UAE, bringing together graduates, distinguished guests, academic leaders, corporate partners, families and friends to honour the achievements of its pioneering graduating cohorts.
Established in Dubai in 2022, EM Normandie is the first French business school to establish its presence in the UAE, strengthening academic ties between France and the Emirates and contributing to the development of internationally minded business leaders.
Held at the Conference Centre Amphitheatre in the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park, the ceremony celebrated the first graduates from the Bachelor in International Management, the Master in Logistics and Port Management, and the Master in international Management and Business Development programmes. The occasion marked the culmination of their academic journeys and the beginning of new professional opportunities in an increasingly interconnected global economy.
The ceremony welcomed distinguished guests, including Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, representing Al Majlis Group, and Antoine Alhéritière, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Action at the Embassy of France in the UAE. Representatives from EM Normandie's headquarters in France also joined the celebration, highlighting the strong connection between the school's French heritage and its growing presence in the UAE.
Professor Khaireddine Mouakhar, President, EM Normandie Business School Dubai, expressed his pride in the historic milestone:
“Celebrating the first graduation ceremony of EM Normandie Business School Dubai fills me with immense pride and emotion. Founded in 1871, EM Normandie has a long tradition of preparing students to thrive in a changing world. Today, as we celebrate our first graduates in Dubai, we are proud to see that legacy continue in the United Arab Emirates. This historic milestone is a tribute to the dedication, hard work and ambition of our graduates, as well as to the commitment of their families, our faculty, staff and partners. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of Dubai for their vision and commitment to education, and for creating an environment in which international institutions such as ours can thrive. As our graduates embark on a new chapter, I am confident they will carry forward the values of excellence, openness and responsibility that define EM Normandie.”
The event was further enriched by the participation of EM Normandie's corporate and institutional partners, whose trust and collaboration contribute to the school's mission of connecting academic excellence with industry needs. These included Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, TTE Gulf, ESMOD, LFIGP, Mindware, DP World, CCI France, Campus France, Phylease and CMA CGM.
Their presence reflected the importance of strong partnerships between higher education institutions, businesses and the wider community in preparing graduates for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.
Beyond celebrating academic achievement, the ceremony represented an important step in EM Normandie's long-term commitment to the UAE's educational landscape. Through its international programmes, industry engagement and focus on employability, the school aims to equip future professionals with the management expertise, global perspective and practical skills required to thrive in a changing business environment.
Surrounded by their families, friends, faculty members and supporters, the graduates celebrated not only their individual accomplishments but also the beginning of a new chapter for EM Normandie in the Emirates.
As its first graduates embark on their professional journeys, EM Normandie Business School – Dubai looks forward to building on this milestone, deepening its partnerships and continuing to contribute to the development of future business leaders in the UAE and beyond.