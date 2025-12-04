Eire Gulf strengthens presence in premium residential construction market with controlled, craftsmanship-led delivery

Douglas Drummond, Managing Director of Eire Gulf, said the expansion reflects a clear shift in client expectations across the region’s luxury property market, noting that homeowners and investors are looking for the same level of precision and accountability found in commercial projects. “Clients want confidence that every stage of their home is being managed with discipline, transparency and technical expertise,” Douglas Drummond said. “Our approach ensures that the design vision is honoured, the construction is controlled and the final finish meets the standards expected of a premium residence. This is not just about building homes; it is about delivering long-term value and unquestionable quality.”