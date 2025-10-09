Dubai's V Zone launches world's first conversational AI for fleet management

New platform gives instant vehicle data via voice or text, boosting GCC efficiency
Dubai: V Zone International LLC, a leading UAE-based fleet management solutions provider, today announced the launch of V Zone AI, a revolutionary tool set to transform the industry.
Billed as the world’s first conversational AI assistant for fleet management, the platform enables operators to get instant, critical information about their vehicles simply by asking questions in natural language.
Developed over several years at V Zone’s dedicated R&D lab in Dubai, the AI assistant was built to eliminate the complexity of traditional fleet software. Instead of navigating complex dashboards, managers can now ask direct questions like “Which vehicles are idling right now?” and receive immediate, accurate answers. This intuitive approach requires no technical training, freeing up valuable time for strategic decision-making.
Aligning with the UAE’s vision for a competitive, knowledge-based economy, V Zone AI is engineered for the rigorous demands of the GCC market. In a region where operational efficiency is paramount, the platform delivers actionable insights across logistics, public transport, corporate, and government sectors, helping organisations reduce costs and drive sustainable growth.
“Our mission has always been to simplify fleet operations,” said Dr Anwar Mohammed, Managing Director of V Zone International. “With V Zone AI, we are not just introducing another software tool—we are pioneering the future of fleet intelligence. This innovation empowers decision-makers to reduce costs, improve safety, and unlock strategic value from their data.”
Dr Mohammed was joined on stage by the minds behind the innovation. The leadership panel, which included Dr Shareef N M, Mr Shabeer Ali, Mr. Rafi Pallipuram, and Mr. Shenulal, elaborated on the platform's technical and commercial strengths.
