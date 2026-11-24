With digna Agentic employees can question data quality measurements with familiar AI tools
Vienna-based data quality company digna has made three new capabilities available to its customers, allowing employees to question monitored enterprise data through familiar AI agents without moving the platform outside their organisation’s infrastructure. The release introduces digna Agentic, digna Data Reconciliation and the digna Engine, combining conversational access to measured data with reporting checks and greater control over analysis.
“We built digna to check whether data could be trusted, but customers began using those same measurements to understand what was happening in their businesses,” said Marcin Chudeusz, CEO of digna. “That value extends beyond the data team. With digna Agentic, employees can ask questions using information the platform has already checked.”
Through the digna MCP Server, digna Agentic connects with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and open-source AI models. Data specialists can ask whether quality issues occurred that day or whether a similar problem has appeared before. Rather than searching dashboards, they can follow an alert to the recorded value behind it.
Business teams can also examine measured volumes, totals and trends. For example, they may ask which products recorded the greatest sales growth over 14 days and compare the findings with store promotions, provided the necessary information is monitored.
Each response is grounded in a specific monitoring check, date and value. Teams can describe tables and columns in everyday business language so that questions need not rely on technical database terminology.
“When an agent cannot answer, it should be clear about what is missing instead of filling the gap with a plausible response,” said Danijel Kivaranovic, CTO of digna. “We connect answers to traceable measurements. If another check is needed, the system can indicate additional configuration where feasible.”
Alongside the conversational capability, digna Data Reconciliation compares figures in reports with the underlying systems and alerts teams when they differ. It can also support verification of complete data loads and regulated reporting.
The digna Engine lets customers choose where analysis runs and conduct checks across different databases within one environment. Together, these additions address distinct tasks, from investigating data quality to confirming the figures used in reports.
digna operates on-premises, in a private cloud or within the customer's own public cloud account. digna’s team does not access customer data. Organisations choose which AI agent to use and remain responsible for assessing that service's data-handling requirements.
The approach is relevant to data-sensitive sectors including banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications and public administration. All three capabilities are available now to existing digna customers. digna will also present digna Agentic at Expand North Star (expandnorthstar.com) in Dubai.
Further details are provided at https://docs.digna.ai/platform/agentic/Introduction/