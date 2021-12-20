Dubai: The digital agency Valtech has launched its MENA operations through a head office in Dubai and to be followed by another in Saudi Arabia. This follows the completion of the acquisition of Dubai-based digital-agency Revonic.
“Valtech brings a breath of fresh air to the digital partner landscape across MENA,” said Kareem Monem, Regional Managing Director, MENA. “The unprecedented demand for digitally-enabled transformation in both the public and private sectors means that Valtech’s pragmatic approach to consulting, creating, and connecting experiences across the B2B and B2C landscape will be very well received.”
The company, which secured funding from BC Partners, a UK investment firm, is valued at $1.4 billion. The initial focus is on four key industries, namely FSI, retail, government, and travel and hospitality, Valtech will look to launch its commerce and data services to help “positively impact their (clients’) business performance”.
Valtech has been in the limelight with Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, referencing Valtech’s MAC Cosmetics physical-digital store solution during his keynote speech at Microsoft’s global partner conference Inspire.