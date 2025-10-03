Deriv expands global reach with new SCA-licensed UAE subsidiary

UAE’s SCA rules enable secure, local online trading anytime, anywhere for all users.
Global online trading firm Deriv has announced the establishment of its new subsidiary, Deriv Capital Contracts & Currencies L.L.C., licensed by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This development marks a significant milestone in the company’s international expansion and underscores its commitment to operating within regulated environments in key global financial centres.
“As we enter our 26th year, the SCA licence for our UAE entity anchors our next chapter of growth,” said Rakshit Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer of Deriv. “The UAE’s fintech-forward vision, commitment to investor education, and robust regulatory framework make it an ideal market. We’re eager to empower clients with innovative platforms, expanded financial offerings, comprehensive education, and trusted safeguards.”
Operating under SCA oversight, Deriv’s UAE entity has been structured to serve the needs of the local market with a strong emphasis on accessibility, investor protection, and regional support. The subsidiary introduces AED-based account funding and withdrawals, region-specific payment options, and services available in both Arabic and English. A dedicated mobile application has also been launched in the UAE to provide convenient access to global markets, with built-in educational resources to support traders of varying experience levels.
Commenting on the achievement, Joanna Frendo, Executive Director of Deriv Capital Contracts & Currencies L.L.C. and Chief Compliance Officer at Deriv Group, said: “The UAE is uniquely positioned as a global financial hub, with its forward-thinking regulatory environment and thriving fintech ecosystem. Obtaining our SCA licence was fundamental to our regional strategy, allowing us to serve clients with the safeguards and service quality that have defined Deriv for over two decades.”
The new UAE licence adds to Deriv’s expanding regulatory portfolio, which recently grew with authorisations in Mauritius (June 2024) and the Cayman Islands (April 2024). The company has also earned industry recognition for innovation and service, including Most Innovative Broker — MEA at Dubai iFX EXPO and Best Trading Platform — MENA at Holiston Media’s Global Forex Awards 2025.
Through this latest milestone, Deriv reinforces its position as a global leader in online trading and strengthens its long-term commitment to offering regulated services in the Middle East, aligning with the UAE’s ambitions as a world-class financial hub.
