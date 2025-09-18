GOLD/FOREX
Deem Finance named 'Title Sponsor' of Desert Super League Season 13

Deem DSL Season 13 aims to reach millions of viewers during its 8-month tournament run

Gulf News Report
Finance, part of The Gargash Group and a leading UAE-based financial services provider, has been announced as the Title Sponsor of Desert Super League Season 13, the UAE’s most prominent amateur and semi-professional cricket league. The tournament will now officially be known as “Deem DSL Season 13. 

This strategic partnership marks a significant step in Deem’s commitment to community empowerment through sports, inclusion, and financial well-being.

At the heart of this collaboration is the launch of a first-of-its-kind community cricket squad – The Deem Team. Formed through a series of open grassroots trials and supervised by professional DSL coaches, ‘The Deem Team’ will bring together talented amateur players from diverse backgrounds to compete in the league under full Deem sponsorship.

"This partnership is more than a sponsorship – it’s a statement of purpose,” said Christopher Taylor, CEO of Deem Finance. “We’re proud to bring opportunities to aspiring cricketers who might not otherwise have access to professional-level play, and to demonstrate our belief in the power of sport to drive inclusion, unity, and potential.”

“DSL has always been about championing talent and building communities,” added Omar Hyat, Founder of DSL. “Having Deem as our title sponsor and seeing their vision for ‘The Deem Team’ come to life sets a new benchmark for what brand partnerships can mean for grassroots sports in the UAE.”

The partnership will see Deem’s brand prominently displayed across team kits, stadium banners, trophies, and all digital and broadcast coverage throughout the season. With over 150,000 followers across DSL and UAE cricket platforms, Deem DSL Season 13 is expected to reach millions of viewers over the course of the 8-month tournament.

Beyond cricket, this collaboration reflects a deeper alignment between DSL and Deem’s shared values. Deem will also be launching a range of community-led financial empowerment programs, employee wellness initiatives, and socially responsible activations under its broader CSR strategy – to be unveiled progressively during the tournament period.

