DECA launches Lorévia Collection and announces Dh3B development pipeline

Prominent real estate industry leaders were among the first to discover DECA’s new residential collection, its first waterfront address and ambitious expansion plans at The Grand Unveiling in Dubai.









Dubai, UAE – 5 November 2026 – DECA Developments has marked a significant milestone in its growth with the official launch of Lorévia Collection, a selective series of premium residential developments, with its first ten destinations spanning the UAE and beyond. The occasion also marked the unveiling of the collection’s first signature address, a premium waterfront residential development in Al Zorah, UAE. DECA further announced plans to launch more than AED 3 billion worth of new developments over the next six months.