DECA launches Lorévia Collection and announces Dh3B development pipeline

DECA introduces its new residential collection, waterfront debut and Dh3B expansion plans
Prominent real estate industry leaders were among the first to discover DECA’s new residential collection, its first waterfront address and ambitious expansion plans at The Grand Unveiling in Dubai.
Dubai, UAE – 5 November 2026 – DECA Developments has marked a significant milestone in its growth with the official launch of Lorévia Collection, a selective series of premium residential developments, with its first ten destinations spanning the UAE and beyond. The occasion also marked the unveiling of the collection’s first signature address, a premium waterfront residential development in Al Zorah, UAE. DECA further announced plans to launch more than AED 3 billion worth of new developments over the next six months.
The milestone was celebrated at The Grand Unveiling, an exclusive event in Dubai attended by real estate agency owners and industry leaders, who gained an exclusive first look at the collection’s ambitions and its first unveiled development.
Building on three generations of family heritage and more than 50 years of combined real estate experience, the launch marks an important step in DECA’s evolution and its ambitions for premium residential development.
A Landmark Milestone for DECA Developments
Created as a selective series of residential developments, Lorévia Collection reflects DECA’s ambition to respond to the evolving expectations of luxury property buyers. Each development will draw inspiration from its unique setting, bringing together distinctive architecture, carefully considered spaces and lifestyle experiences that enhance the appeal of each address.
“True luxury goes beyond the price of a home. It's about how every element comes together to create an elevated living experience. And that's exactly what we wanted to achieve with Lorévia Collection,” said Emad Haq, Co-Founder, DECA Developments.
The first ten destinations will span Dubai, the wider UAE and select international locations, marking a significant milestone in DECA’s international expansion. The collection will encompass vibrant urban destinations, prestigious waterfront and coastal addresses, and remarkable natural landscapes, with two projects in Europe, including a master-planned villa community nestled within a spectacular mountain setting. Each development will be thoughtfully designed to embrace the unique character and natural beauty of its surroundings.
These ambitions form part of DECA’s broader expansion plans, with over AED 3 billion in new developments set to launch within the next six months.
“Buyers today are looking beyond the property itself. They're considering the destination, the quality of the experience, the individuality of the design and the long-term value of what they own.
Our ambition is to create signature addresses that respond to those expectations, while remaining highly selective in what earns the Lorévia Collection signature,” said Saad Haq, Co-Founder, DECA Developments.
The launch also marked the first public unveiling of Lorévia Collection’s first residential development, a premium waterfront address set within Al Zorah, one of the UAE’s distinctive coastal destinations.
Surrounded by natural mangroves, waterways and open coastal landscapes, the development will feature premium architecture, panoramic waterfront views and a thoughtfully designed range of amenities for comfort, leisure and recreation.
Residents will also benefit from access to Al Zorah's beaches, marina, championship golf course and leisure attractions.
Celebrating DECA's Valued Partners
The Grand Unveiling also hosted DECA’s Top Partner Awards 2026, honoring top-performing partner agencies and individual agents while recognizing the vital role of strategic partnerships in navigating a highly competitive real estate market.
The celebration included the presentation of two brand-new Mercedes-Benz vehicles to the top-performing award recipients.
With Lorévia Collection now officially launched and its first waterfront address announced, DECA enters a new phase of its development journey.
Those interested in learning more about Lorévia Collection or receiving updates on upcoming developments can register at www.loreviacollection.com.