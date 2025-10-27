GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

DAMAC invites the world to apply for “The Ultimate DAMAC Islander”

Eight island destinations, all expenses paid by DAMAC for the winner

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
DAMAC invites the world to apply for “The Ultimate DAMAC Islander”

Dubai: DAMAC Properties, the UAE’s largest private luxury real estate developer with an extensive global footprint, has announced a new opportunity for travellers, dreamers, and creators across the globe: the chance to become The Ultimate DAMAC Islander.

The selected individual will be a salaried DAMAC employee and embark on a journey as a full-time resident-ambassador, living, exploring, and sharing life across eight exquisite tropical destinations, including Mauritius and Barbados. All expenses, from travel and accommodation to experience, will be fully covered by DAMAC.

The unique role from DAMAC offers a unique chance to embody the art of laidback living, experiencing serenity, connection, and escape, all while sharing this journey with a global audience.

A call to those who dream bigger

DAMAC’s campaign is part of its wider campaign for DAMAC Islands, inviting people from all walks of life, storytellers, content creators, explorers, and visionaries, to apply and show why they should become The Ultimate DAMAC Islander. The chosen ambassador will serve as an official employee and the face of DAMAC’s flagship tropical island lifestyle, displaying a world defined by sunlit tranquillity, effortless elegance, and discovery.

“This is not just a competition,” said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties. “It is a living, breathing brand story through one person’s journey to become the voice of paradise. We are looking for someone to come on board with a sense of wonder, creativity, and adventure, in short, someone ready to live the life others only dream of.”

The experience will be shared with a global audience through digital platforms, social media stories, and a special content-style series following the Islander’s journey from selection to paradise.

How to apply

Applications will soon be open globally on DAMAC’s platform www.damacislander.com where candidates can submit their creative entries explaining why they should be chosen as The Ultimate DAMAC Islander.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Grab Fan Pit tickets early and get a Dh50 merchandise voucher for Halsey’s Dubai debut.

Global star Halsey to perform in Dubai for first time

2m read
Dubai Municipality unveils AI-driven urban management

Dubai Municipality unveils AI-driven urban management

2m read
Abu Dhabi University & DAMAC team up for excellence

Abu Dhabi University & DAMAC team up for excellence

2m read
Dubai skyline

How top Dubai developers are now chasing growth abroad

3m read