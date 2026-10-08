Daiso Japan unveils its largest Halloween Collection with over 3,000 affordable finds

Daiso Japan has Halloween costumes, décor, treats & party essentials for UAE celebrations
Halloween is calling, and Daiso Japan, the No.1 Japanese value store in the UAE with 51 stores across the country, is ready for the spooky season with its largest Halloween collection in the UAE. Featuring over 3,000 affordable Halloween items, the collection brings together costumes, decorations, accessories, party essentials and trick-or-treat must-haves for adults, kids and families.
Whether you are searching for the perfect Halloween costume in the UAE, planning a Halloween party, preparing the kids for trick-or-treating or transforming your home with spooky decorations, Daiso Japan offers everything needed to create the complete Halloween experience — all in one place and at affordable prices.
Halloween Costumes for Adults & Kids – Create the Full Look
Dressing up is at the heart of Halloween, and Daiso Japan makes it easy to create a complete look from head to toe.
The collection features a wide variety of Halloween costumes for adults and kids, along with wigs, masks, witch hats, capes, makeup and spooky accessories to complete every transformation. From witches and skeletons to ghosts and other Halloween characters, shoppers can mix and match costumes and accessories to create their own unique look.
For trick-or-treating, there is also a colourful selection of Halloween buckets and pumpkin buckets, giving kids the perfect accessory for collecting their Halloween treats.
Halloween Decorations to Transform Your Home
For anyone looking for Halloween decorations in the UAE, Daiso Japan offers everything from small decorative touches to statement pieces designed to create an instant spooky atmosphere.
Discover pumpkins, skeletons, skulls, spiders, spider webs, Halloween ornaments, lights, hanging decorations and spooky accessories, as well as an impressive selection of standing and hanging ghouls.
Customers can create anything from a fun, family-friendly Halloween corner to a full haunted-house-inspired setup, with affordable decorations that can be mixed and matched throughout the home.
Planning a Halloween Party? Find Everything in One Place
The collection goes beyond costumes and decorations, making Daiso Japan a one-stop destination for Halloween party supplies in the UAE.
Party hosts can dress their tables with Halloween tablecloths, themed table decorations, serving accessories and party essentials, while home bakers can get creative with Halloween baking moulds, including pumpkin shapes and other spooky designs.
From homemade Halloween cakes and chocolates to a fully decorated party table, shoppers can coordinate their food, décor and costumes around one Halloween theme.
Complete the celebration with costumes for adults and kids, Halloween makeup, masks, accessories, pumpkins, spider webs and spooky ornaments for a party that's ready for plenty of photos — and plenty of scares.
Trick or Treat? Daiso Japan Has You Covered
For families preparing for trick-or-treating in the UAE, Daiso Japan brings together the essentials in one convenient collection. Kids can choose their costumes and accessories, complete their look with masks or makeup, pick up a Halloween bucket and get ready for the big night.
Parents can also find decorations and party supplies to create a Halloween experience at home before or after trick-or-treating.
Over 3,000 Affordable Halloween Items to Discover
One of the biggest highlights of the collection is its variety. With over 3,000 Halloween products, shoppers can discover everything from small Halloween accessories and ornaments to costumes, party supplies and eye-catching decorations.
And with affordability at the heart of Daiso Japan, customers can create a complete Halloween experience without having to overspend — whether they are shopping for one costume or decorating an entire Halloween party.
Trick or Treat? Discover over 3,000 affordable Halloween collection at Daiso Japan stores across the UAE.
A selection of Halloween products is also available online at www.daisojapanme.com.
Follow @daiso_japan_uae on Instagram for Halloween inspiration, new arrivals and the latest updates.