The firm highlights how technology and digital transformation drive global collaboration
Mr. Amiral Mustafa Elmehdawi, Co-founder and CEO of Crowd Digital, the Libyan-British entrepreneur who can be credited for the company’s transformation into one of the most futuristic technology firms in the region, represented the firm.
The company is headquartered in Dubai, and it is known for providing AI-powered solutions that facilitate the survival and growth of governments, big corporations, and small and medium enterprises in the evolving digital economy.
Crowd Digital greatly succeeded at the London Libyan-British Business Platform hosted by the Libyan-British Business Council (LBBC) on 23rd September 2025. It was through the trading, innovating, and using of technology that the main objective of the event was promoted in such a way that it attracted the participation of government ministers, investors, and business executives from different parts of the globe.
By giving his keynote, Mr. Elmehdawi highlighted the importance of digital transformation, AI, and data analytics as contributors to economic growth.
Mr. Elmehdawi remarked that, "Technology is no longer a support system—it is the backbone of progress." He further added, "Crowd's main goal is to make platforms that will remove inefficiencies, find anomalies, and create new possibilities for the future. Our role as Diamond Sponsor in London is a testament to our belief in technology as a global partnership aspect."
The participation of the Crowd highlighted its strong role in the promotion of gel internationally and, at the same time, in the discussion of innovation and cross-border collaboration. The company received huge applause when it was invited to visit the UK House of Parliament, which was a clear indicator of its boost as a global technology player.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox