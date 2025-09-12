GOLD/FOREX
Concentrix expands Dubai site, unveils new AI features to revolutionise customer experience

The expansion opens doors for businesses to access top tech in an interactive hub

Gulf News Report
Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced the availability of new features in its AI-powered product, iX Hero™, and a significant expansion at its Dubai flagship location.

Spearheaded by Waed Alhawamdeh, Regional Managing Director for KSA, Jordan, and the UAE, this move underscores Concentrix’ dedication to innovation and superior customer experience (CX) services delivery across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions.

Enhancing customer experience with iX Hero’s next-generation AI

iX Hero is part of the company’s expanding Intelligent Experience (iX) product suite, which uses agentic AI to supercharge the way customer experiences are delivered.  

The latest release introduces new agentic AI features, Harmony and Clarity. Harmony enhances speech patterns to improve clarity and engagement, while Clarity filters out background noise, creating superior audio quality.

Beyond these innovations, iX Hero provides a holistic service framework that enables organisations to seamlessly integrate automation, advanced analytics, and customised interaction strategies. This unified approach optimises every customer touchpoint to balance operational efficiency with empathy and meaningful connection.

Regional growth powered by visionary leadership

Waed Alhawamdeh brings more than two decades of expertise in CX, operations management, and outsourcing. Since joining Concentrix in 2020, he has been instrumental in expanding the company’s footprint across the region.

His leadership has facilitated the onboarding of numerous global clients, created thousands of local jobs, and forged impactful partnerships with the public sector have strengthened regional economies.

Known for blending global technological trends with local market insights, Waed continues to push the boundaries of CX in the region. He states:

“Dubai is one of the most dynamic markets for CX innovation. Our new site expansion will allow clients to experience our technology in action, collaborate with our experts, and explore tailored solutions, including iX Hello, that drive transformation. Our teams have used these solutions to achieve up to an 80% reduction in time to complete key tasks, a 10-20% increase in output, and a 20-40% improvement in quality and customer satisfaction.”

Regional perspective from Concentrix MET leadership

Metin Tarakcı, managing director for the Middle East and Türkiye region, emphasised the strategic significance of these developments:

“Our growth in Dubai is not just an expansion of space, but an expansion of possibility. We believe that the region is uniquely positioned at the crossroads of global commerce and innovation, making it the perfect environment to pioneer the future of customer experience. With iX Hero, we are equipping businesses with the tools they need to anticipate customer needs, scale with agility, and deliver human-centric experiences at every touchpoint.”

He added that this expansion demonstrates Concentrix’ commitment to the Middle East and Türkiye, creating a stronger foundation for clients to adopt next-generation CX technologies and drive digital transformation.

Dubai operations to enhance client collaboration

Concentrix is expanding its Dubai office in response to client needs, as well as a part of its ambition to deliver a modern, best-in-class site. This new space allows expanded demo zones, immersive workshops, and private consultation rooms. The expansion provides an ideal opportunity for businesses to access industry-leading technology solutions in an interactive environment.

