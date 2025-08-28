Chili’s opens first Dubai branch at Ibn Battuta Mall

Popular American restaurant chain expands to Dubai under FIC management
Food Innovation Company (FIC), the exclusive franchisee of Chili’s in the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, is pleased to announce the opening of Chili’s first Dubai location at Ibn Battuta Mall on August 21, 2025. Following successful operations in Sharjah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, this expansion marks an exciting milestone in Chili’s journey across the Emirates.
Chili’s has officially arrived at one of Dubai’s landmark destinations Ibn Battuta Mall, the new Chili’s branch offers a warm and welcoming dining experience for all. This opening marks FIC’s first Chili’s location in Dubai, following the successful launches in Sharjah (City Centre Al Zahia), Al Ain (Al Jimi Mall) and Abu Dhabi (Dalma Mall). The expansion reflects FIC’s commitment to consistent quality, guest satisfaction, and bringing the original Chili’s flavor to more communities across the UAE, showing that truly Good Times Are Back!
A message from the director
“We are really proud to bring the Chili’s experience to Dubai for the first time,” said Lubna Fakhro, Managing Director of Food Innovation Company (FIC).
“Our 3 branches in Sharjah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi have been incredibly well received, and we’re proud of the results our team has achieved so far. This new location in Ibn Battuta Mall marks another important step in our growth journey. We’re doing everything we can to ensure we deliver the same high standards in Dubai and continue raising the bar as we expand across the UAE.
We are truly grateful for the warm support and enthusiasm of the UAE’s people, whose love for Chili’s continues to inspire us. Our goal is to create welcoming spaces where families and friends can come together to enjoy great food and meaningful moments.”
Chili’s at Ibn Battuta Mall officially opens its doors to the public on August 21, 2025.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox