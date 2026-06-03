Central Asia's new financial hub Tamchy SFIT opens its first business centre

"Tamchy SFIT has come at precisely the moment when international business is actively seeking new anchors of trust. The opening of our first business centre marks the beginning of real operational life on this territory. We are building financial and logistical bridges between the markets of the CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Today, that bridge has its first address. The venue is actively preparing to welcome its first residents," said Ayaz Baetov, Chair of the Tamchy SFIT Management Council and Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic.