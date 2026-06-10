Blaze Meridian launches in UAE to disrupt tech expansion with unified sales, finance, and compliance platform for the Middle East

"The Middle East, specifically the GCC, is currently the world's most dynamic frontier for fintech and enterprise technology, but the traditional playbook of expanding via siloed advisors or permanent executive hiring can become economically unsustainable," said Malika Beri, Founder and Majority Shareholder of Blaze Meridian. "We engineered Blaze Meridian to operate across regional complexities as a single, coordinated execution engine. We simultaneously drive revenue, manage complex finance, and secure compliance. Crucially, we are also unlocking the region's elite freelance economy by providing senior professionals a premier platform to deploy their commercial and financial expertise on flexible, high-impact contractual terms."