Blaze Meridian launches in UAE to disrupt tech expansion with unified sales, finance, and compliance platform for the Middle East

Firm founded by majority shareholder Malika Beri & Co-Founders Farah Flisher, Ashish Anand
Blaze Meridian has officially launched its operations in the United Arab Emirates, unveiling a unified business execution platform designed to eliminate operational friction for global technology and fintech firms expanding into the Middle East. Headquartered in Dubai, the platform streamlines multi-market scaling by integrating Revenue Acceleration, Virtual Finance, and Compliance Frameworks under a single, synchronized infrastructure.
As the Middle East undergoes a massive digital economy transformation, anchored by initiatives like Dubai's D33 economic agenda, international technology platforms are arriving at an unprecedented rate. However, many encounter severe operational bottlenecks. Because the Middle East is a distinct market landscape, scaling across regional corridors requires navigating deeply fragmented regulatory regimes, local enterprise procurement cycles, and evolving cross-border compliance mandates.
Traditionally, companies have relied on disconnected legal, financial, and commercial consultants to navigate this transition, a fragmented approach that delays market entry, creates corporate exposure, and drains growth capital. Blaze Meridian solves this regional problem by running these critical disciplines in parallel rather than as separate, isolated workstreams.
"The Middle East, specifically the GCC, is currently the world's most dynamic frontier for fintech and enterprise technology, but the traditional playbook of expanding via siloed advisors or permanent executive hiring can become economically unsustainable," said Malika Beri, Founder and Majority Shareholder of Blaze Meridian. "We engineered Blaze Meridian to operate across regional complexities as a single, coordinated execution engine. We simultaneously drive revenue, manage complex finance, and secure compliance. Crucially, we are also unlocking the region's elite freelance economy by providing senior professionals a premier platform to deploy their commercial and financial expertise on flexible, high-impact contractual terms."
This agile, project-based model directly addresses a key macroeconomic trend in the Middle East, which is the rise of a highly sophisticated, on-demand executive workforce. By connecting scaling technology platforms with senior, on-the-ground talent on flexible terms, Blaze Meridian allows companies to deploy specialized regional leadership at critical inflection points without the burden of heavy corporate overhead.
A core focus of the platform’s launch is rewriting the regional approach to operational risk during high-velocity growth. Far too often, cross-border technology companies attempt to retrofit internal controls after their regional commercial launch has already exposed them to regulatory friction.
"Governance and risk frameworks are often treated as a compliance formality,something companies retrofit after the fact” added Farah Flisher, Co-founder and Shareholder of Blaze Meridian.
“When scaling across multiple corridors simultaneously, the controls architechture has to be built in parallel with commercial expansion, not after it. Governance done well, doesn’t constrain growth, it enables it by creating clarity on decision ownership, accountability and risk long before exposure becomes visible. That is precisely where Blaze Meridian operates, alongside clients as the scale," said Farah Flisher, Co-Founder, Blaze Meridian.
Backed by the strategic guidance of Co-Founder Ashish Anand, Blaze Meridian supports enterprise platforms at every stage of their regional lifecycle, from initial Middle East entry to broader cross-border expansion into connected trade corridors like India, Africa, and Singapore, providing the concrete operational framework required to translate strategy into immediate regional market share
For more information or to explore joining the elite talent ecosystem, visit www.blazemeridian.com