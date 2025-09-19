BCL Globiz launches tailored packages to aid UAE businesses in tax compliance

Rakesh Jain, Partner at BCL and a recognised expert in Transfer Pricing, highlighted how SMEs can face unexpected exposure: “TP rules are often misunderstood. Many assume they apply only to cross-border groups, but in practice, most SMEs in the UAE engage with connected persons on a daily basis. Whether it is salaries for directors, fees to partners, or reimbursements to related parties, these transactions are scrutinised by regulators. Benchmarking ensures these payments are defensible and aligned with market practice. Without it, even genuine transactions may be disallowed during an audit. Documentation is not just a formality, it is a shield that protects the business and allows owners to focus on growth without fear of compliance disputes.”