BCL Globiz launches tailored packages to aid UAE businesses in tax compliance

Packages offer clear, accessible support to help businesses meet evolving tax regulations
Dubai: BCL Globiz, a leading accounting and tax consulting firm in the UAE, has announced a suite of specialised packages designed to help businesses comply with Corporate Tax, Transfer Pricing, and benchmarking requirements.
With the penalties for late filing and non-compliance on the rise amid the fast-approaching deadline, the firm is positioning itself as a strategic partner for companies seeking clarity and protection in the changing tax environment of the UAE.
The packages are structured to suit businesses of every size. Corporate Tax return filing services are priced between Dh1,000 and Dh4,750, depending on the specific requirements of the firm's return.
Transfer Pricing and benchmarking packages range from Dh7,500 to Dh12,500 on the basis of complexity and cover areas such as salary benchmarking, related-party dealings, and intercompany analysis.
BCL aims to provide businesses with transparent and accessible support that enables them to meet regulatory requirements amid the changing corporate tax landscape in the region.
The UAE corporate tax system has been designed to encourage compliance across all sectors while offering relief measures for smaller firms. Businesses with turnover under Dh3 million can apply for Small Business Relief, which exempts them from paying tax, though they must still submit a return.
Free zone entities that claim Qualifying Free Zone Person status face more complex rules and must ensure documentation is complete and accurate to safeguard their position.
The deadline for Corporate Tax filing is approaching quickly, underscoring the importance of adopting a structured approach. For calendar-year businesses, the first corporate tax return and transfer pricing compliance cycle closes on 30 September 2025.
Timely filing not only prevents penalties but also establishes credibility with regulators and business partners. This, in turn, makes it imperative for businesses to partner with experienced advisors like BCL, who specialise in managing complexities around documentation, relief claims, and Transfer Pricing compliance.
Transfer Pricing has emerged as one of the most critical compliance areas for businesses in the UAE. Contrary to common perception, the rules apply not only to multinational corporations but also to small and medium enterprises.
Any transaction involving Connected Persons, such as owners, directors, partners, or key managerial staff, falls within scope. These transactions often involve salaries, allowances, or service fees and are under closer review than ever before.
For SMEs, it is the Connected Person transactions that form the bulk of exposure. This is where benchmarking plays a pivotal role. Without proper benchmarking, even legitimate salaries or service fees can be disallowed, leading to disputes during an audit.
Benchmarking helps validate that intra-group or connected person transactions align with market practices, allowing businesses to avoid the risk of legitimate expenses being disallowed.
Nikhil Jain, Partner at BCL and recognised expert in Corporate Tax, emphasised the significance of early preparation: “The Corporate Tax framework is still new for many companies, and we see that the greatest risk comes from leaving filings to the last minute.
Businesses need clarity on whether they qualify for Small Business Relief, how to account for Free Zone income, and what documentation is required. Filing late or incorrectly not only leads to penalties but also disrupts relationships with stakeholders and investors. Our role is to simplify this process and give businesses confidence that their filings are accurate and compliant.”
Rakesh Jain, Partner at BCL and a recognised expert in Transfer Pricing, highlighted how SMEs can face unexpected exposure: “TP rules are often misunderstood. Many assume they apply only to cross-border groups, but in practice, most SMEs in the UAE engage with connected persons on a daily basis. Whether it is salaries for directors, fees to partners, or reimbursements to related parties, these transactions are scrutinised by regulators. Benchmarking ensures these payments are defensible and aligned with market practice. Without it, even genuine transactions may be disallowed during an audit. Documentation is not just a formality, it is a shield that protects the business and allows owners to focus on growth without fear of compliance disputes.”
For businesses adjusting to the UAE's new tax environment, expert guidance is invaluable. Supported by a team of over 300+ skilled professionals and advanced software systems, BCL Globiz, a member of IR Global, is well-positioned to help UAE businesses of every size meet their compliance obligations with confidence.
Whether it’s understanding eligibility, preparing documentation, or ensuring accurate filing of returns claiming Small Business Relief or QFZP benefit, BCL Globiz is committed to helping businesses comply smoothly with the UAE Corporate Tax requirements.
For more details about BCL Globiz, visit https://bcl.ae/
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox