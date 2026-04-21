Asyad Group, Ligentia to build tech-driven global logistics powerhouse

The deal significantly enhances the value proposition for a combined base of over 6,000 global clients. The addition of Ligentia’s deep expertise in high-value sectors—including retail, consumer, industrial, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and e-commerce—enables the delivery of a truly comprehensive suite of end-to-end fourth-party logistics (4PL) solutions. Customers will benefit from a single, integrated partner capable of managing complex global supply chains from the first to the last mile, backed by world-class technology and operational excellence. Furthermore, Ligentia's established presence in key hubs across the UK, Poland, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, India, Australia, and the United States will seamlessly complement Asyad's extensive logistics infrastructure.