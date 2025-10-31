Astorts Group strengthens global position as a leading international business advisory firm

For almost 15 years, Astorts Group has guided entrepreneurs, investors, & HNW individuals
Astorts Group, a premier international business advisory firm, continues to expand its global footprint by delivering bespoke relocation, wealth management and corporate structuring solutions across leading economic hubs including the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Thailand.
For almost 15 years, Astorts Group has supported entrepreneurs, investors, startups and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and securing strategic positions in the world’s most dynamic markets. The firm’s expertise spans corporate relocation, financial licensing, asset protection, wealth management, immigration issues and cross-border compliance.
At the helm of Astorts Group is Alessandro Rocco Pietrocola, Chief Executive Oﬃcer. Based in Dubai and operating across the globe from Uruguay to New Zealand, Pietrocola has built a trusted advisory ecosystem that enables businesses and individuals to protect, grow, and internationalize their business and their wealth. His core areas of focus include Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Pietrocola’s extensive experience spans company structuring, management, and internationalization, as well as the processing of financial licences — including API, PSP, E-Money, Forex, Investment and Asset Management, Credit and Insurance Brokerage, Hedge Funds, Cryptocurrency Exchange, and Money Remittance. He is also highly experienced in the creation of Trusts, Holdings, and Foundations, as well as Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programs, passports, and strategic residency solutions across multiple jurisdictions.
“In today’s volatile global economy, preserving and growing wealth requires strategic foresight, deep regulatory understanding, and trusted guidance, ” said Alessandro Rocco Pietrocola, CEO of Astorts Group. “Our mission is to help clients protect what they’ve built, expand their global presence, and unlock new opportunities without borders. ”
Astorts Group’s services are tailored to the evolving needs of modern entrepreneurs and HNWIs. The firm assists clients with company formation, financial structuring, trust and foundation setups, international banking, and wealth protection strategies — ensuring compliance while optimizing for growth.
Beyond the boardroom, Pietrocola has emerged as a global thought leader with a digital community of over 500,000 followers and 25 million monthly views across Meta platforms, being one of the most followed Business Advisor in the world. His influence bridges traditional finance and the digital economy, inspiring a new generation of global entrepreneurs to think strategically about taxation, residency, and asset protection.
Having resided in Dubai for over five years, Pietrocola brings unparalleled insight into the UAE’s business ecosystem, positioning Astorts Group as a trusted partner for clients seeking to establish a presence in this global hub. With precision, discretion, and long-term vision at the core of its approach, Astorts Group remains committed to empowering clients to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.
Astorts Group is an international business advisory firm specialising in corporate relocation, financial licensing, wealth management, and asset protection for entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. With a presence across key global jurisdictions, the firm offers tailored solutions that enable clients to build sustainable international strategies.
