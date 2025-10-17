ARP Digital partners with stc Pay to enhance stablecoin settlement in the Middle East

New partnership advances ARP Digital’s mission to link finance and digital assets
ARP Digital, a digital-asset firm licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as a Category 3 Crypto-Asset Services Provider, specialises in regulated stablecoin settlement infrastructure and today announced a strategic partnership with stc Pay, a leading digital financial services brand in the Middle East.
Through this collaboration, ARP will serve as stc Pay’s settlement and digital-asset conversion partner in the GCC, while stc Pay will serve as ARP’s terminating and collection partner across key global corridors. Together, the firms will introduce regulated stablecoin infrastructure that enables regulated settlement and conversion between digital assets and fiat currencies across high-volume corridors.
“This partnership is about building real-world connectivity,” said Abdulaziz Kanoo, Co-Founder of ARP Digital. “By combining ARP’s regulated settlement infrastructure with stc Pay’s strong regional presence, we are expanding access to efficient cross-border rails that bring the transparency and value of digital assets closer to real economies.”
This announcement marks one of several partnerships ARP Digital is forming globally to establish interoperable settlement rails powered by stablecoins, bridging traditional financial institutions with digital assets.
